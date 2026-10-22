Cardiff to stage huge Halloween Festival this month

Nation.Cymru staff

The debut Living Dead Festival descends on Tramshed in Cardiff on Saturday 31st October, promising to unleash a full‑scale Halloween takeover that will turn the venue into a nightmarish labyrinth of house and disco.

For one night only, Tramshed will be completely transformed with life-size Halloween decor, giant inflatables, walk‑under installations and full‑venue dressing across the main room, courtyard and secret roof.

Staged by event organisers, Running Wild, this rare late‑night electronic event promises a spine‑tingling celebration of dancefloor mischief, powered by Cardiff’s leading house and disco selectors.

The festival’s mission is simple: make Tramshed unrecognisable. Known for having some of the best lighting production in the city, the venue will push its capabilities to the extreme, creating an immersive world of eerie atmospheres, glowing corridors and monstrous centrepieces designed to swallow clubbers whole.

Guests are encouraged to arrive in their most ghoulish Halloween threads to become part of the spectacle, joining a crowd of one thousand Halloween heads ready to dance until late.

At the heart of the night is a single room dedicated to house and disco, showcasing top talent from Cardiff and South Wales.

Mena Rosa brings her high‑octane blend of groove‑driven house that has made her one of the region’s most exciting rising DJs. Sounds of the ZK, known for his slick, soulful selections and fast‑growing reputation across Bristol dancefloors, joins the bill alongside Liam Phillips, a staple of Cardiff’s underground scene with a knack for uplifting, floor‑shaking sets.

Charles Burrows adds his signature blend of disco‑leaning warmth, while Teekay rounds out the lineup with sharp, club‑ready energy that has earned him attention across the local circuit. Together, they form a proudly homegrown roster built to deliver a Halloween blowout rooted in the city’s own talent.

A spokesperson said: “Tramshed makes the perfect venue for Living Dead’s Halloween shenanigans. Celebrated for its identity as a major live music space and a home for electronic culture, Living Dead’s large‑scale production and immersive decor will be right at home in the Grade II listed space. Add in a lineup stacked of regional heavy hitters, this Halloween promises to be one of Cardiff’s most atmospheric nights of the year.”

EVENT DETAILS

Living Dead Festival

Saturday 31st October 2026

Tramshed, Clare Road, Cardiff, CF11 6QP

10PM

Tickets from £20 + fees via Tixr

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.