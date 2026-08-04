Cardiff writer wins major National Eisteddfod literary prize

A Cardiff writer has won one of the top literary honours presented at this year’s National Eisteddfod.

Rebecca Thomas has won the Daniel Owen Memorial Prize, presented at a special ceremony supported by the James Pantyfedwen Trust on the Pavilion stage today.

The nine entrants were challenged to write an unpublished novel of no fewer than 50,000 words, with a strong narrative thread.

The prize consists of the Daniel Owen Memorial Medal, £5,000, donated by the people of the Preseli area in memory of Martin and Meryl Lloyd of Cilgerran, together with publication of the winning novel.

The judges were Meinir Wyn Edwards, Llwyd Owen and Lleucu Roberts. Presenting the adjudication from the Pavilion stage, Meinir Wyn Edwards said: “This is an ambitious novel that offers a fresh interpretation of the Second Branch of the Mabinogi.

“Ynys Gwales captures our attention from the outset. It tells the story of Llŷr and his family of fishermen, and of Morfudd, the guardian of Ynys Gwales.

“At the beginning of the novel, the seven soldiers who survived the fighting in Ireland, led by Bendigeidfran, arrive at the Moelros tavern in search of the island, carrying the giant’s head with them.

“The writing flows effortlessly, and the author is a master of vivid storytelling and of arousing the reader’s curiosity. A lively imagination is at work here, and Ynys Gwaleshas thrilled all three of us.

Llwyd added: “With Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings firing the imaginations of television audiences and readers across the world, here is a fantasy novel that keeps one foot on the ground, even though Drycin’s distinctive vision makes the whole story take flight.”

In Lleucu’s opinion: “This is a novel that succeeds in captivating through its combination of beautiful mythical fantasy and the profoundly human emotions that span the many centuries between us and people who were made of the same flesh and blood as ourselves.

“Congratulations to the author for creating a magical, emotional novel that has left us marvelling at his storytelling talent and that lingers in the memory. All three of us are in complete agreement that Ynys Gwales by Drycin fully deserves the Daniel Owen Memorial Prize 2026.”

Rebecca Thomas is a historian, novelist and writer from Cardiff, educated at Ysgol y Wern and Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf before studying History at the University of Cambridge.

She returned to creative writing after completing her doctorate in 2019 and, in 2021, her essay Cribo’r Dragon’s Back won the O’r Pedwar Gwynt essay competition. In 2022 she published her first young adult novel, Dan Gysgod y Frenhines.

She went on to publish another historical novel for young adults, Y Castell ar y Dŵr, in 2023. She also wrote two children’s novels, Anturiaethau’r Brenin Arthur andAnturiaethau’r Afanc, during her time as Writer-in-Residence for Bannau Brycheiniog National Park. Her first novel for adults, Y Tŵr, was published by Sebra in 2025.

Rebecca greatly enjoys attending writing courses and discussing ideas with fellow writers, and wishes to acknowledge the friendship and support of the network of authors who attended the young people’s writing course at Tŷ Newydd in the summer of 2024, as well as the Writers at Work scheme at the Hay Festival in 2025.

In the summer of 2025, she spent a period as Artist-in-Residence on Ynys Enlli, where she wrote Ynys Gwales.

The Cyfansoddiadau a Beirniadaethau includes the full adjudication for this competition and the winners of all the other composition winners at this year’s Eisteddfod.

The volume is published at the end of the Chairing Ceremony on Friday afternoon.

Eisteddfod Genedlaethol y Garreg Las runs until 8 August. For more information and tickets, visit the festival’s site here.

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