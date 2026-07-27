Cardiff’s Canal Quarter scoops national award

Nation.Cymru staff

Cardiff’s Canal Quarter project has received national recognition picking up a prestigious award.

The project won a top accolade at this year’s Susdrain SuDS Awards for its pioneering use of Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS),

The project won the Welsh Project and Schedule 3 Spotlight Award, a new category introduced this year to celebrate the success of SuDS projects in Wales.

The award highlights the Welsh capital’s role in the implementation of Schedule 3 of the Flood and Water Management Act 2010 in Wales, which sets out the requirements for sustainable drainage systems to manage surface water in urban areas.

Susdrain has been recognising outstanding SuDS projects and champions across the UK since 2018. This year’s awards celebrated schemes that demonstrate how high-quality SuDS can protect and enhance the places where people live and work, while delivering sustainable and cost-effective solutions for managing surface water.

Judges praised the Canal Quarter project for the significant amenity and biodiversity benefits it has delivered, highlighting how flood mitigation and water quality improvements can be successfully integrated into wider regeneration programmes.

The Canal Quarter project is funded by Cardiff Council, designed by AtkinsRéalis and constructed by Knights Brown. The scheme has already made a significant contribution to the redevelopment of this part of the city centre, attracting investment and creating a new public space with environmental benefits.

Representatives from the project team attended the awards ceremony in Newcastle upon Tyne, where the award was collected by representatives from AtkinsRéalis.

Cllr Dan De’Ath, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Sustainable Planning and Transport at Cardiff Council, said:

“We are pleased that the Canal Quarter has been recognised with this national award. This project demonstrates how sustainable drainage systems can do far more than manage surface water and reduce flood risk.

“By combining SuDS with high-quality public realm improvements and enhanced biodiversity, while also acting as a catalyst for wider investment and regeneration in the area, the scheme has transformed this part of the city centre and delivered lasting benefits for residents, visitors and wildlife alike.”

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