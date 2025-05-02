Cardiff’s Siula release haunting new track, ‘Fallen Angel’

Stephen Price

Cinematic electro-pop masters, Siula, who hail from Cardiff, have released a haunting new track, Fallen Angel which tells the two sides of a ‘darker’ love story.

Siula’s latest single ‘Fallen Angel’ is a haunting exploration of emotional distance and fleeting intimacy, delivered through the band’s signature cinematic lens.

Driven by sharp techno synth stabs and syncopated, intimate vocals, the track channels a sense of urban detachment—where each phrase feels like a missed connection, love lost in translation, or a thought overheard in a crowded, fluorescent-lit room.

Siula is a brand new Cardiff based project from Llion Robertson (Cotton Wolf) and Iqra Malik (Artshawty).

Their vivid sound palette evokes a nostalgic yet futuristic dive into a world of poetic optimism and romantic vulnerability, with bilingual songs that sound as though they’re plucked directly from dream-like soundtracks to modern film noir.

“A darker love story”

Speaking about the song’s lyrical themes, vocalist Iqra shared: “Lyrically, I wanted to speak from both sides in a darker love story. Everyone knows how they feel themselves in something that’s not right for them, but I wanted to stop being myself for a while and sing from two perspectives.

“The song is like a conversation between two people who are both too stubborn to admit to their faults but miss the thrill of each other when they’re apart.”

Set against the backdrop of their forthcoming album—a sonic film noir that drifts between memory and meaning—’Fallen Angel’ pulses with tension.

The beat drives forward as the vocals cut through with melancholic clarity, echoing the alienation and longing that define modern relationships. It’s a track that feels both intimate and unreachable, as if caught between dream and reality.

With ‘Fallen Angel’, Siula invites listeners into a world where warmth and grit coexist, where vulnerability flickers like light through fog, and where emotional resonance is found in fragments. It’s a powerful entry point into the band’s evolving sound—unflinching, atmospheric, and deeply human.

“A match made in heaven”

Dusty Henry from KEXP said previously: “Welsh duo Siula are new on the scene but you’d be remiss to not realise it given their big and refined sound.

“Based out of Cardiff, the group brings together the forces of Cotton Wolf’s Llion Robertson and Artshawty’s Iqra Malik.

“Arpeggiating synths dance vividly against booming beats. It’s a match made in heaven, ready for the dance floor.”

Discussing the band’s latest tracks, Llion Robertson from Siula said: “Every track has to capture an emotion. It has to grab you and pull you in.”

“I’m obsessed with weird electronic music but also with sugary pop and Siula is an attempt to combine the two. We tried to create an affective, emotive sound that makes you want to dance.”

Stream Fallen Angel here.

Listen or buy other tracks from Siula via Bandcamp.

Follow Siula’s update on X and Instagram or via Libertino Records.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

