Carmarthen-born actress shares an insight into her time on iconic 90s sitcom

A Carmarthen-born actress and comedian who became part of one of Britain’s most iconic sitcoms has offered a fascinating insight into what it was really like working alongside some of the country’s biggest comedy stars.

Helen Lederer, known for playing Catriona in the BBC’s Absolutely Fabulous, has opened up about her time on the much-loved sitcom, sharing her thoughts on co-stars Dame Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders, as well as reflecting on how comedy has changed over the years

The actress appeared in the series between 1992 and 2012 before returning for the 2016 film, becoming a familiar face in the world of Edina Monsoon and Patsy Stone.

Speaking to Zingo Bingo, Lederer had particularly warm words for Lumley, who played Patsy, describing her as “the most genuinely charming person you could hope to meet.”

She added:”Honestly, really good eye contact. She’s unafraid and is an incredible storyteller.

“She’s always been very supportive of me. Joanna is a very special individual, very modest, but absolutely knows what she’s doing.”

She also reflected on the dynamic between Lumley and Saunders behind the scenes, revealing just how naturally the pair slipped into their famous characters.

She said: “Another thing that struck me in rehearsals was that when she and Joanna were together, they would talk as if they were those characters.

“They got such joy from being those characters and how well they knew each other. If there wasn’t a script, Jennifer would always think of something.”

Comedic setups

She also praised Saunders’ confidence and ability to bring so much humour to the show’s scripts.

She said: “Jennifer is very good at listening to other people and also doing her own thing because she is a very confident, very sure-footed individual.

“The scripts reflect that. When you look at the amount of jokes and comedic setups, it’s so rich.”

She was keen to point out that the sitcom’s success was no accident, adding: “Ab Fab was not just a one hit wonder that carried on by accident. It’s real quality.”

Asked why she thinks it has remained so popular over 30 years later, she suggested its ability to make people happy is at the heart of its enduring success. She said: “It just makes people happy.”

She also recalled meeting someone who told her that watching Absolutely Fabulous had helped them through one of the hardest periods of their life.

For the actress, it was a reminder of the emotional connection audiences can develop with comedy and the important role it can play beyond simply making people laugh.

Television today

However, while the sitcom remains a firm favourite, Lederer admitted she thinks there would be challenges if it were made for television audiences today.

Asked whether Absolutely Fabulous would be allowed to be made in its original form, she acknowledged that some of the subjects and targets the show once used for comedy would be approached differently now.

She explained: “I think you couldn’t use the targets that were originally used as jokes now.

“The whole style of Ab Fab during that time was on the nose. You entered into this kind of playground of mocking things in society. Now we don’t live in those times.”

She added that the way audiences approach certain subjects has evolved. She said: “The evolution of where we’re at now is that certain subjects actually are just avoided.”

She also had some ideas about where Edina and Patsy would find themselves if they made a comeback in 2026.

She comically suggested they would probably be involved in technology or artificial intelligence, attempting to get close to influential figures through some sort of “morally suspect or corrupt organisation.”

You can find the full interview here.