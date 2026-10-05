Carol Vorderman shares comical Welsh childhood story at BAFTA Cymru

Amelia Jones

Carol Vorderman paid tribute to the Welsh nationalist maths teacher who taught her a lesson in activism as she was honoured at BAFTA Cymru.

Speaking at last night’s ceremony, she recalled how her teacher, Mr Parry, would sometimes miss lessons because he was appearing before magistrates after painting over road signs.

She said: “I was born in 1960 and I grew up in a time when we didn’t have Welsh road signs. Does anybody else here, I’m usually the oldest person in the room now by the way, does anyone else remember those times?”

Recalling Mr Parry, she said: “Mr Parry was a Welsh nat, he was a Welsh nationalist, he had that fervour.

“Mr Parry would occasionally be missing from my maths lessons. Why? Because Mr Parry would be up in front of the local magistrate after he and Mrs Parry had been caught spraying out the road signs in green paint overnight.

“That’s not even a joke! Come on Mr Parry! He taught me activism let’s say.”

Vorderman grew up in her mother’s hometown of Prestatyn, in north Wales, which was then part of Flintshire and is now in Denbighshire.

She was educated at Blessed Edward Jones Catholic High School in nearby Rhyl. In 1978, aged 17, she began studying engineering at Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge.

At last night’s ceremony, she was awarded the BAFTA Cymru Siân Phillips Award for Outstanding Contribution to Television honouring her pioneering career in television, breaking new ground for women on screen and proudly championing STEM education on the national stage.

Announcing Vorderman as this year’s recipient, BAFTA Cymru said: “One of the first women to speak on Channel 4 at just 21, Carol Vorderman has gone on to become one of the most recognisable figures in British television.

“Renowned for her sharp mind and expertise in science, engineering and mathematics, the Cambridge University scholar’s extensive TV career has included Countdown, Loose Women, Better Homes, Tomorrow’s World, Lorraine and Have I Got News for You.

“She also co-created the annual Pride of Britain Awards, which she has presented since 1999.”

Her television career began when Vorderman’s mother noticed an advertisement in The Yorkshire Post asking for “a woman with good mathematical skills” to appear as co-host on a quiz show for the fledgling fourth terrestrial channel.

She submitted an application on behalf of her daughter, then aged 21. Vorderman appeared on Countdown from the show’s inception in 1982 until 2008.

Responding to the news she would be receiving the award, Vorderman said: “I opened the letter and I thought, ‘Really?’ And then I read the list of other recipients like Russell T Davies and everybody and thought ‘Wow!’ I felt very humbled and I’m very excited.

“When I was starting off, there were no jobs, particularly in north Wales. The opportunities that are available for people now in Wales and in the regions did not exist.”

You can watch the full awards ceremony on the official BAFTA YouTube channel or on S4C Clic.

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