Carol Vorderman the star guest at Welsh Election Emergency Special

Carol Vorderman will appear alongside Welsh comedy stars Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Priya Hall in a Welsh Election Emergency Special version of The Guilty Feminist Podcast at The New Theatre in Cardiff.

Continuing their Road to Gilead season, The Guilty Feminist comes to Wales as the Send election looms large in the Welsh political landscape.

A podcast spokesperson said: ‘The 2026 Senedd election is coming and we need to be vigilant about keeping those who will not protect the rights of women and all marginalised people, from controlling the Welsh Assembly.

‘This show will feature comedy, music and deep dive conversation to talk tactics & build strategy. It will raise morale and rally the troops to take real action, while there’s still time. This election could be close but there’s hope, will & might in feminist community. All genders welcome! Let’s gather together for the joyful resistance.’

Presented by Deborah Frances-White and Kiri Pritchard-McLean with special guest Carol Vorderman, comedy from Priya Hall and more to be announced.

There are 100 tickets available at a low price for students and those on low incomes – once they’re gone, they’re gone

The Guilty Feminist is a feminist comedy podcast hosted by Deborah Frances-White. Created by Frances-White and Sofie Hagen in 2015, the podcast features guests on a panel to discuss topics on and related to feminism, and is recorded in front of a live audience.

The idea for the podcast came from the pair having lunch together and often sharing their hypocrisies and double standards with each other.

Hagen and Frances-White co-hosted the podcast until September 2016 when Hagen left. Since then a range of guests have co-hosted each episode. The podcast is recorded in front of a live audience and each episode lasts approximately 45 minutes.

The show has featured guests such as Shappi Khorsandi, Gemma Arterton, Dawn O’Porter, and Aisling Bea.

The Guilty Feminist Podcast was shortlisted for an Internet Award in the 2017 Chortle Awards and nominated for Best Podcast in the 2017 Audio & Radio Industry Awards.

In The Guardian’s 2017 list of best podcasts, Kathryn Bromwich listed The Guilty Feminist as one of her six favourite podcasts in the ‘sex, life and relationships’ category.

In October 2025, Frances-White launched a new series ‘The Road to Gilead’ to address the rise of American ‘Christian Nationalism’ in the UK. Guests included Jessica Fostekew, Russell T Davies, and Grace Petrie.

You can purchase tickets for the New Theatre show HERE