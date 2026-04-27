Carrie Sauce wins Y Llais 2026

Carrie Sauce has been crowned the winner of the second series of Y Llais on S4C.

Carrie Sauce is believed to be the first ever Drag Queen to win The Voice across all territories since it started in 2010.

Oliver Martin from Cardiff, who performs as Carrie Sauce, stunned the Coaches throughout the series and ultimately claimed victory as a member of Sir Bryn Terfel’s team.

Y Llais is a Welsh language version of the global, multi award-winning hit TV series The Voice, an ITV Studios format, and is produced by Boom Cymru, part of ITV Studios.

The other finalists were Chuts from Cricieth, representing Team Yws Gwynedd, Cas Jones from Pen-y-bont Fawr with Team Bronwen Lewis, and Lywis from Pontardawe, representing Team Aleighcia Scott.

Reacting to the win, Carrie Sauce said: “It feels incredible – I never in a million years expected to win, but it’s the best surprise I could’ve hoped for. I cannot wait to see what comes next.

“My journey’s been eclectic! Just looking at the song choices – it’s gone from Eurovision, to musicals, to Cher, to some beautiful Welsh language originals – it’s just been incredible!”

During the final, the four contestants each performed a duet with their Coach, with Carrie Sauce joining Sir Bryn Terfel for a memorable performance of Time to Say Goodbye (Con te partirò) by Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli.

Speaking about performing alongside Sir Bryn Terfel, Carrie Sauce said: “Working with Sir Bryn was a dream come true. Having watched him in shows over a decade ago – to know that one day I’d actually be on stage performing with him, holding hands, looking into his eyes – I had to pinch myself! It was incredible, I loved every second of it.”

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Sir Bryn Terfel said: “I’m overjoyed. It was an amazing series and there was nothing between the singers in the final. Carrie Sauce has grown throughout the competition – it’s been very special.

“The four of us [Coaches] don’t turn together very often but certainly when Carrie Sauce came on stage, the four of us looked at each other and pushed the button at the same time. And I was surprised that she decided to choose Sir Bryn’s team!”

As the winner of Y Llais, Carrie Sauce will now get the incredible opportunity to record an original song with Amy Wadge, one of the world’s biggest songwriters who has worked with artists such as Pink, Sam Ryder and Ed Sheeran.

Just over a quarter of the contestants in the first two series’ of Y Llais have been Welsh learners or people reconnecting with the language. Carrie Sauce, originally from Somerset, is also a proud Welsh learner and enjoyed the experience of singing in Welsh:

“The series is incredibly important. It really brings focus to the Welsh language and I really hope it reinvigorates the language. It’s such a beautiful part of our culture and we can’t afford to lose it.”

“I just want to be able to keep performing, keep learning Welsh, keep enjoying this amazing country. I’ve lived here for 7 years and I hope I live here for the rest of my life.”

All episodes of the series are available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer. Behind the scenes action can be seen on the show’s social media @YLlais.

Y Llais is produced by Boom Cymru, part of ITV Studios.