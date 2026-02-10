Cast revealed for 2026 tour of Welsh language comedy classic

Amelia Jones

The Welsh language adaption of an award-winning comedy show has announced its cast for the 2026 tour.

Addysgu Rita, the Welsh-language version of Willy Russell’s Educating Rita, will star Holly Carpenter and Jeremi Cochran in the iconic roles of Rita and Frank when it tours across Wales in May next year.

The production is being staged by Y Consortiwm Cymraeg, marking the third Welsh-language translation of a modern classic by the organisation, following Shirley Valentine in 2022 and Y Fenyw Mewn Du (The Woman in Black) in 2023.



Carpenter, a Port Talbot-born performer who trained at Bristol Old Vic, has recently appeared in Dumpy Biscuit at The Other Room Theatre, a production she also wrote and is developing for the screen.

Her theatre credits include Port Talbot Gotta Banksy at the Sherman Theatre, while her television work includes ITV’s Buffering.

Carpenter said: “I’m thrilled to be playing such an iconic role; I love the story. As someone from Port Talbot, it’s exciting to be working with a local company based right on my doorstep.

“Theatr na nÓg is known for the accessibility of their Welsh language work and so this production is great for those who may be a little trepidatious to see a Welsh language play.”

Opposite her, Rhondda-born actor Jeremi Cockram will play Frank. Cockram is best known for his long-running role as Sion White in the Welsh-language soap Pobol y Cwm and has appeared across film, television and stage, including the feature film Mr Nice.

He was educated at Ysgol Gymraeg Rhydfelen before studying English and Theatre Studies at Goldsmiths, University of London.

He said: “I worked with Theatr na nÓg back in 1997 and have been fortunate to collaborate with them on several productions such as Ma’ Bili’n Bwrw’r Bronco for Wales Millennium Centre and the musical The Bankrupt Bride.

“Theatr na nÓg’s work has always has authenticity at its heart, and I’m delighted to be returning to the stage with this wonderful company.

“I’m really looking forward to the rehearsal process. I remember Educating Rita from the first time around and I’ve always loved the play, so stepping into Frank’s shoes feels very exciting.”

The production has been translated into Welsh by Gwawr Loader and will be directed by Geinor Styles, Artistic Director of Theatr na nÓg.

Welsh learner engagement will once again sit at the heart of the tour, with Y Consortiwm Cymraeg working alongside Mentrau Iaith and Dysgu Cymraeg to offer relaxed opportunities for learners and new speakers to practise Welsh through post-show discussions and online sessions with the creative team.

Rehearsals will begin at Theatr na nÓg’s base in Neath in April, ahead of a national tour throughout May 2026.

Tickets start from £13 and are available from www.theatr-nanog.co.uk/addysgu-rita and from individual venues.