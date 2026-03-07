Cast revealed for fresh staging of Dylan Thomas classic

The cast for the much-anticipated reimagining of Dylan Thomas’ classic play, Under Milk Wood, made in the heart of Flintshire has been revealed.

Theatr Clwyd’s lastest show will provide Under Milk Wood with a fresh staging directed by the company’s Artistic Director Kate Wasserberg.

Wasserberg, speaking from rehearsals of the show, shared the challenges of staging such a beloved show and what audiences should expect.

She said: “It’s is a play that lots of people have found difficult to understand so we really wanted to create a production that was very visual as well showcasing Dylan Thomas’ beautiful poetry”

The cast will include top actors from around Wales and the UK who have been seen in major productions on national stages as well as television and film.

The full cast of eleven is:

Douglas Walker (The Visit, National Theatre), Caroline Parker (Signs of a Star Shaped Diva, Theatre Royal Stratford East)

Macsen McKay (First Three Drops, Taking Flight), Izzi McCormack-John (Hot Chicks, Grand Ambition)

Adam Bassett (Hullraisers, Channel 4)

Georgia Griffiths (Power Of Words, Theatr na nÓg)

Seán Carlsen (His Dark Materials, BBC)

Jacob Coleman (Nye, National Theatre)

Amy Conachan (Blood Wedding, Graeae Theatre)

Mirain Fflur (Gwaith/Cartref, S4C)

Chandu Gopalakrishnan (High Times & Dirty Monsters, 20 Stories High)

The show is set in the small seaside town of Llareggub where we learn of the dreams and secrets of its inhabitants.

‘Mischievous, tender and deeply human’, Under Milk Wood is a funny and moving portrait of community, brought to life through an ensemble performance that captures the musicality of Dylan Thomas’ language.

The staging will combine the original’s lyrical storytelling with a visually rich and accessible production in which British Sign Language, creative captioning and audio description are integrated into every performance.

The show will play at Moondance Theatre from Monday 16 March until Saturday 4 April, with more information and tickets available on Theatr Clwyd’s site here.