Catfish and the Bottlemen announce Welsh stadium concert

After sellout shows in the UK, US and Australia, multi-Platinum-selling Catfish and the Bottlemen have announced their first ever headline stadium concerts – with a landmark performance planned for Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The band will take over Principality Stadium for a highly anticipated performance on 1 August 2025.

The news marks the next step in Catfish and the Bottlemen’s meteoric rise, following their epic return to the stage this summer, which has seen them sell out Liverpool’s 32,000 capacity Sefton Park and two nights at Cardiff Castle, before making their second headline Reading and Leeds Festival performance this weekend, and extensive dates across the US and Australia.

Platinum sellers

Catfish and the Bottlemen’s stadium-filling sonic outlook has cemented their place amongst Britain’s most successful bands of the 21st Century.

Signing to Island Records in 2014 after years of relentless touring, their debut LP The Balcony surged into the UK Top 10 and helped them scoop British Breakthrough Act at the BRITs before scoring their landmark #1 album with The Ride.

Since then, they’ve amassed over one billion streams, two million album sales and are closing in on 10 million single sales.

On stage Van McCann possesses unique magnetic energy, and is considered one of modern rock’s great live frontmen and songwriters, having played to over 2 million people.

The band have recently announced a special 10 year anniversary reissue of The Balcony.

Released on 13 September, the album will be available on limited edition CD, Cassette and LP formats with inverted white artwork and six bonus tracks. Fans can also access a limited edition 7” box set featuring the full album plus ‘Hourglass’ (Ewan McGregor version) and rare song ‘ASA’, available on a 7” again for the first time since the original pressing 10 years ago.

10 years on from the release of their classic debut, with the anthemic new single ‘Showtime’ out now, an epic live summer underway, and groundbreaking stadium shows on the horizon, Van McCann is back headlining festivals, working on new music, and beginning a bold new era for Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Tour

23 Aug 2024 – Leeds Festival (Headlining)

24 Aug 2024 – Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh (sold out)

25 Aug 2024 – Reading Festival (Headlining)

31 Aug 2024 – RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin (last tickets)

1 Aug 2025 – Cardiff Principality Stadium

3 Aug 2025 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

A special fan presale will begin at 10am BST on Wednesday 21 August. Fans can sign up at catfishandthebottlemen.com for access.

Tickets are on general sale from Friday, 23 August at 10am BST.

