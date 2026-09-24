Catherine Zeta-Jones faces backlash as she doubles down on ‘nepo baby’ defence

Amelia Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones has faced a wave of criticism after claiming ‘nepo babies’ are unfairly scrutinised for their upbringing.

In a clipped interview posted by BBC Woman’s Hour on Instagram, Zeta-Jones says she thinks being called a ‘nepo baby’ is only something that happens in the entertainment industry, and the ‘intense scrutiny’ is uncalled for.

Zeta-Jones went on to defend her family, arguing that celebrity children face a different kind of pressure.

In the interview, she says: “If it was any other industry, whether it be finance or business, or if you’re a lawyer. ‘Oh my son is a lawyer,’ or I know all my grown-up surgeon-doctor friends have kids going into that industry, and they don’t get, they don’t get labeled.

“But I think more importantly, I’m married to the ultimate nepo baby. My husband was the son of Kirk Douglas, the son of Spartacus, you know, and he’s done pretty good on his own, you know, and so I think it’s unfortunate that with the intense scrutiny young people have, not just my kids or celebrity kids, just generally, they’ll get slaughtered by AI images of perfection, of this and that.

“They don’t need another tag, you know, I think it’s very unfortunate.”

Presenter Nuala McGovern then responded: “I suppose people use that tag because they would feel that children of celebrities have advantages that other actors don’t have.”

Zeta-Jones fired back, saying: “Oh no, no, no, no, quite opposite, quite opposite. First of all, they have so much to prove, you know, that, oh, like you said, it’s in your genes, it’s in your blood. No, actually, I have a true passion and love of the craft.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Woman’s Hour (@bbcwomanshour)

However, commenters were quick to criticise Jones’ argument. One said: “I have been a Hollywood stylist for 2 decades. My daughter grew up in my office, around clients, visiting shoots, PR agencies etc.

“By age 10 she knew more about the red carpet fashion industry than most. If she later choose to go into this field, she would absolutely have a better chance at gaining entry bc (by circumstance) she is already comfortable in the room and the room is familiar with her. There is no way to deny this. Access is everything.”

Another added: “Nepotism is completely a thing in other professions – that’s where the nepo baby term comes from. Having financial security to explore your artistic side and contacts and knowledge of how the industry works, does make it easier.”

The conversation arose from a recent interview she did with The Sunday Times, where she revealed her son Dylan was pursuing acting while her daughter Carys was interested in directing.

In the article, she said: “You have to go with your dreams, your passion. It’s hard for them to forge a way forward on their own.

“This horrific phrase ‘nepo baby’ is horrible because these kids didn’t ask to be born into this, they’re finding their own way in life.”

Zeta-Jones was interviewed as part of the press run for her new Prime Video action series The Seven Demons.

In the revenge thriller she plays Jackie Price, it will be released on Prime in multiple territories, including the UK.

A retired drug smuggler, Jackie thinks she has escaped her dangerous past. That notion is quickly dispelled when she discovers The Seven Demons, a group of elite hitmen, have been hired to kill her. Jackie sets out to take them down, one by one, before they can complete their mission.

You can listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds here.

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