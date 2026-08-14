Catherine Zeta-Jones tackles seven hitmen in revenge thriller ‘Kill Jackie’

Nation.Cymru staff

Catherine Zeta-Jones turns hitwoman to battle The Seven Demons in a new action series to be released on Prime Video.

The Welsh superstar has to take out a group of hitmen before they get to her in Kill Jackie – with pictures from the upcoming drama just released.

Zeta-Jones plays Jackie Price in the revenge thriller which will be released on Prime in multiple territories, including the UK.

A retired drug smuggler, Jackie thinks she has escaped her dangerous past. That notion is quickly dispelled when she discovers The Seven Demons, a group of elite hitmen, have been hired to kill her. Jackie sets out to take them down, one by one, before they can complete their mission.

The series is based on the novel The Price You Pay by Sunday Times best-selling author Nick Harkaway, writing as Aidan Truhen. He is a consultant on the series, which was co-created by Conor Keane, Tom Butterworth (Gangs of London), Peter Lawson (John Wick) and Damon Thomas (Killing Eve). The series has Zeta-Jones in the lead, whereas the book had a male protagonist, Jack.

Alongside Zeta-Jones, a star-studded cast includes: Appearing alongside Zeta-Jones is Daniel Ings (‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’, ‘The Gentlemen’), Sidse Babett Knudsen (‘Prime Target’, ‘Borgen’), Óscar Jaenada (‘Rambo V’, ‘Cantinflas’), Hattie Hook (‘Of An Age’, ‘Ten Pound Poms’), Darci Shaw (‘A Thousand Blows’, ‘This City is Ours’), Raff Law (‘Masters of The Air’, ‘Triton’), Enzo Cilenti (‘Black Mirror’, ‘The Crown’), Christine Adams (‘Hijack’, ‘Malice’), Julian Rhind-Tutt (‘Britannia’, ‘Napoleon’), Karlis Arnolds Avots (‘Soviet Jeans’, ‘Lovable’), Set Sjöstrand (‘The Wheel of Time’, ‘Valhalla’), Tadashi Ito (‘Society of the Snow’, ‘The Platform 2’), Sebastian Armesto (‘Gangs of London’, ‘A Small Light’), Julian Barratt (‘The Mighty Boosh’, ‘The Great’), Gavin Spokes (‘House of The Dragon’, ‘Slow Horses’), Jonathan Cake (‘And Just Like That’, ‘Camping’), Bamshad Abedi-Amin (‘A Town Called Malice’, ‘The Last Kingdom’), Bill Paterson (‘Fleabag’, ‘Criminal Justice’) and Ron Perlman (‘Hellboy’).

From the creatives behind ‘Killing Eve’ and ‘Gangs of London’, ‘Kill Jackie’ is an eight-part series co-produced by Fremantle and Steel Springs Pictures and co-created by Conor Keane, Tom Butterworth (‘Gangs of London’), Peter Lawson (‘John Wick’) and Damon Thomas (‘Killing Eve’).

Fremantle and Steel Springs Pictures are producing the eight-part series, which launches later this year.

Prime Video has the series in Austria, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey and the UK. Fremantle has distribution in all territories except the U.S., where sales are managed by De Maio Entertainment and Steel Springs Pictures.

Here are some of the newly-released pics.

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