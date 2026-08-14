CELAVI return with explosive industrial nu-metal anthem following historic festival debut

Nation Cymru staff

Fresh from their historic Download Festival performance as the first band to perform in Welsh at Download Festival, Bangor nu-metallers CELAVI return with Ar Dy Liniau (On Your Knees) – a fierce Welsh-language industrial nu-metal anthem.

Following recent support from Metal Hammer and Kerrang! Radio, the track fuses early-2000s nu-metal aggression with industrial intensity.

Explosive and cathartic, it explores mercy, forgiveness and the demand for respect – themes brought to life in the music video filmed at Oli Sykes (Bring Me The Horizon)’s iconic Church venue.

The track was recorded, produced, mixed and mastered by Romesh Dodangoda (Bring Me The Horizon, Motörhead, Nova Twins).

Sarah said: “Ar Dy Liniau is an honest and deeply cathartic track about confronting the people and situations that push boundaries and fail to show you respect.

“It’s about finding the strength to stand your ground, fight back and demand to be heard.”

Gwion said: “We feel this track captures the fierce intensity of our sound, blending our early-2000s nu-metal influences with a darker, more modern industrial edge.

“We filmed the music video at Oli Sykes’ (Bring Me The Horizon) iconic Church venue, the perfect setting to bring the raw energy and emotion of the song to life.”

Following a standout performance at Download Festival 2026, as well SXSW London 2026 and FOCUS Wales 2026, C E L A V I will continue their run of major live appearances with a support slot alongside As December Falls at Chepstow Castle this month, and a performance at Pro Weekend Fest 2026 in Spain in October 2026.

C E L A V I flying the flag for Wales. Image: Maggs Visuals

Bangor nu-metallers CELAVI made Welsh language history at the UK’s biggest rock and metal festival this summer, and now those who weren’t lucky enough to be there can catch their groundbreaking set in a special documentary from S4C’s Hansh platform.

“The loudest thing to come from North Wales” CELAVI were chosen to play this year’s Download Festival, the UK’s biggest rock and metal festival, making history with their performance, as Download’s first Welsh language band.

Following the duo’s journey to Download Festival and capturing CELAVI’s historic performance was S4C’s unique young people’s platform Hansh for a special documentary called ‘SGRECHIAN’ (Screaming), which is available to watch now on Hansh’s YouTube channel.

Taking place at Donington Park from 10-14 June, Download Festival is widely regarded as the UK’s premier rock and metal gathering.

The 2026 festival was headlined by Limp Bizkit, Guns N’ Roses, and Linkin Park, alongside major acts including Trivium, BABYMETAL, and Bad Omens.

Gwion said: “It was our dream to play at Download Festival! I’ve been coming to this iconic festival for years and enjoying all the amazing artists who have performed at the festival and being part of such a welcoming community.”

Sarah added: “As an independent band we work so hard, and it’s such an achievement for us! We’re so grateful for this awesome opportunity.

“To be on this lineup with so many legendary bands including Limp Bizkit, Linkin Park and Bad Omens was such an honour, and to be part of history putting our Welsh language on the map is very emotional for us.”

Gwion said “Thanks so much to Hansh and Cwmni Da for supporting us and coming along with us on our amazing adventure! We’re both so passionate about representing the Welsh language and our Welsh language nu-metal music. We lived our Download dream!”

Formed by married duo Gwion Griffiths and Sarah Wynn Griffiths, CELAVI have built a reputation for emotionally charged performances and high-impact releases that explore identity, mental health, and self-expression.

Their bilingual approach continues to champion the Welsh language within modern alternative music while pushing into a wider global space.

Ar Dy Liniau is out now on the independent Welsh record label MERAKI. The official music video is also online now at CELAVI’s YouTube channel here.

Watch CELAVI make history on ‘SGRECHIAN’ on Hansh’s YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/fbwn1endLgg

Keep up to date with the band at their official website, on social media @wearecelavi and on Spotify.

Gigs

15 August 2026 – Supporting As December Falls at Chepstow Castle

7 November 2026 – Hangar 18 Music Venue, Swansea

And more to be announced soon!

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