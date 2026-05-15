CELAVI share euphoric single ahead of first Welsh language appearance at Download Festival

Bilingual nu-metal duo CELAVI continue their rise with their fiercest release yet, PLASTER – a cathartic, high-impact anthem merging raw aggression with their trademark captivating hooks.

Released today (Friday 15 May) alongside an official video, and the single is taken from the band’s highly anticipated upcoming EP, produced by Romesh Dodangoda (Bring Me The Horizon, Motörhead, Nova Twins).

Formed by married duo Gwion Griffiths and Sarah Wynn Griffiths, CELAVI have built a reputation for emotionally charged performances and high-impact releases that explore identity, mental health, and self-expression.

Their bilingual approach continues to champion the Welsh language within modern alternative music while pushing into a wider global space.

Following support from Metal Hammer, BBC Radio 1, and BBC 6 Music, plus a Match of the Day sync, the band continue to build major momentum. BBC Radio 1 have already declared: “C E L A V I – remember that name.”

Their recent singles COFIA’R ENW, l o w e r c a s e, and MORGANA marked a clear evolution in sound and vision, while their upcoming live shows include a prestigious appearance at Download Festival 2026 and support slots with As December Falls at Chepstow Castle, highlight C E L A V I’s increased momentum and widening reach.

Their new single, PLASTER, finds C E L A V I at their most expansive and hard-hitting, turning negativity into fuel for defiance.

Speaking on the track, Sarah Wynn Griffiths explained: “With PLASTER, we wanted to channel something fierce and cathartic. It’s about taking all that negativity and toxicity that we experience externally and internally and turning it into strength.”

Gwion Griffiths added: “Sonically PLASTER is a nu-metal banger – it’s aggressive with melodic hooks; it’s our fight-back anthem.”

CELΛVI have been chosen to play this year’s Download Festival – the first time the Welsh language will be performed on stage at the UK’s biggest rock and metal festival.

Taking place at Donington Park from 10-14 June, Download Festival is widely regarded as the UK’s premier rock gathering. The 2026 festival is headlined by Limp Bizkit, Guns N’ Roses, and Linkin Park, alongside major acts including Trivium, BABYMETAL, and Bad Omens.

Gwion said “It’s been our dream to play at Download Festival! I’ve been coming to this iconic festival for years and enjoying all the amazing artists who have performed at the festival and being part of such a welcoming community. To be on this lineup with so many legendary bands including Limp Bizkit, Bad Omens and Architects is such an honour! We’re so excited to perform!”

Sarah added “As an independent band we work so hard, and it’s such an achievement for us! We’re so grateful to the Takeover at Download community for giving us this awesome opportunity and for believing in us. We can’t wait to wave the flag for Welsh language nu-metal and perform in the Welsh language – a first for Download Festival we believe!”

CELΛVI will be playing The Doghouse stage at Download Festival on 10 June 2026.

Keep up to date with the band at their official website, on social media @wearecelavi and on Spotify.

Gigs

10 June 2026 – Download Festival 2026, Donnington

15 August 2026 – Supporting As December Falls at Chepstow Castle

7 November 2026 – Hangar 18 Music Venue, Swansea

And more to be announced soon!