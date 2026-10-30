CELAVI unleash pounding Welsh-language anthem ‘13’ after making Download history

Nation Cymru staff

Fresh from their historic performance as the first band to perform in Welsh at Download Festival, Bangor nu-metallers CELAVI have unleash a pounding new Welsh-language nu-metal anthem.

Renowned for their innovative, boundary-pushing sound, C E L A V I deliver an unapologetic and fierce anthem with ‘13’ (Un deg tri/Thirteen). Fueled by raw energy, relentless intensity and an uncompromising attitude, the track captures the duo’s groundbreaking Welsh-language nu-metal.

For fans of Bring Me The Horizon, Linkin Park and BABYMETAL, the track is a powerful statement of resilience, self-belief and refusing to be silenced.

Sarah said: ” 13 is an unapologetic banger, it’s the anthem for us underdogs, full of attitude”.

Gwion added: “The song is fierce with our signature nu-metal sound, but we’ve progressed and pushed the boundaries further with our phonk influences, keeping the Welsh language at the heart of it.”

Following recent support from Metal Hammer and Kerrang! Radio, the track delivers a hard-hitting fusion of early-2000s nu-metal intensity and powerful phonk influences, creating a sound that is both nostalgic, fiercely contemporary, and another groundbreaking first for the duo.

The track was recorded, produced, mixed and mastered by Romesh Dodangoda (Bring Me The Horizon, Motörhead, Nova Twins) and is from C E L A V I’s new EP PRAELIA that will be released on the 13 November 2026.

The music video for ‘13’ features cars from Unit Thirteen, the popular automotive lifestyle brand, bringing together music and automotive culture in a striking visual collaboration that captures the track’s raw energy, attitude and unapologetic edge.

Groundbreaking

CELAVI made history by reaching Number 1 on Rhys Mwyn’s ‘Siart Amgen 2024’ (Alternative Chart 2024) on BBC Radio Cymru, the prestigious national Welsh language radio station.

Their explosive Welsh-language nu-metal anthem, ‘COFIA’R ENW’ (REMEMBER THE NAME), is the first-ever track by a Welsh-language nu-metal band to claim the top spot.

C E L A V I were named one of the winners of the Sound of Miwsig 2026 Wales – selected through an industry-wide and public poll.

Following standout performances at Download Festival 2026, Chepstow Castle supporting As December Falls and SXSW London, alongside their debut international appearance at Pro Weekend Fest 2026 in Spain, C E L A V I are building momentum with a series of headline shows still to come this year.

These milestone performances continue to mark the exciting new chapter for the duo as they continue to expand their reach and bring their original and innovative Welsh-language nu-metal to wider audiences.

‘13’ is released today (30 October 2026) on the independent Welsh record label MERAKI. The official music video is also released on the same day, at 9am on C E L A V I’s YouTube channel.