Celebrated ’70s superstar heads out on extensive farewell tour

Nation.Cymru staff

Almost seven decades into her storied career – and as seen on BBC TV’s Later… With Jools this weekend, the irrepressible Elkie Brooks has today added a raft of new UK dates to her extensive Long Farewell Tour due to public demand, including two shows in Wales.

A celebration of her incredible 67 years in music, Elkie will also return to play a very special evening at London’s Royal Albert Hall with her full band plus the capital’s spectacular Engines Orchestra (conducted by Phil Meadows), almost exactly 50 years since her UK Top 10 chart debut with “Pearl’s A Singer” and her first 1977 sold-out headline show at the same prestigious venue.

Elkie says of her newly-announced spring 2027 London show; “I’m 81 – it’s not about the milestones, it’s about the moments. At this moment I think what is called for is a big occasion and I can’t imagine a more iconic setting than London’s Royal Albert Hall in which to celebrate a very special one moment in time!”

Having already sold well in excess of 60,000 tickets across the Long Farewell Tour (and with many upcoming shows close to selling-out), Elkie is also pleased to also today announce further new concerts in Folkestone Leas, Ipswich, Stockton-on-Tees, Halifax, Cardiff, Eastbourne and Newcastle for 2027.

Talking to The Guardian newspaper recently, Elkie said she feels that, at the age of 81, this is quite possibly the best time of her life; “I feel great… And performing live is a wonderful feeling. I’m thoroughly enjoying myself – and plan to keep doing so.”

Forthcoming Elkie Brooks Long Farewell Tour dates are as follows:

2026

6 November Skegness Embassy Theatre

15 November Salisbury City Hall

26 November Bexhill-on-Sea De La Warr Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

2027

20 January Malvern Festival Theatre

5 February Watford Colosseum

16 February Llandudno Venue Cymru

28 February Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (SOLD OUT)

7 March Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

12 March Poole Lighthouse

22 April Ipswich Regent

29 April Warwick Arts Centre – Butterworth Hall

11 May London Royal Albert Hall

17 June Reading Hexagon

24 June Stockton-on-Tees Globe

3 September Buxton Opera House

11 September Halifax Victoria Theatre

23 September Guildford G Live

9 October Manchester Bridgewater Hall

14 November Cardiff New Theatre

21 November Eastbourne Congress Hall

28 November Newcastle City Hall

Tickets for Elkie Brooks’ London Royal Albert Hall show go on-sale to mailing list subscribers on Wednesday 28th October at 10:00am, with general public on-sale on Friday 30th October at 10:00am HERE

Tickets for all other UK shows are on-sale now from venues or via the official Elkie Brooks website HERE

A celebration of her illustrious, award-winning six decades in music, Elkie will be performing some of her biggest hits on the tour with her live band including ‘Pearl’s A Singer,’ ‘Lilac Wine,’ ‘Fool (If You Think It’s Over),’ ‘No More The Fool’ and ‘Don’t Cry Out Loud’ in a remarkable, career-spanning show which touches on blues, rock and jazz. Fans will also be able to hear material from Elkie’s eagerly anticipated forthcoming twenty-first studio album for the very first time at these new UK live dates.

An exceptional performer with an unmistakable voice which has earned her the moniker ‘British Queen Of Blues,’ Elkie Brooks never fails to captivate her audience.

As Elkie says, “When people ask me, ‘How long is The Long Farewell?’, I tell them I’ll judge it year by year. It could be five years, it could be ten. But right now I’m feeling pretty good.”

A new live album, entitled ‘Live In Concert – The Long Farewell Tour,’ will be released on CD this autumn too, featuring hits and deep cuts recorded across various recent UK concerts. The album will be available at all forthcoming dates as well as via www.elkiebrooks.com whilst stocks last.

Elkie is also currently putting the finishing touches to her 21st studio album, which has been almost a decade in the making and will be released in 2027. Currently untitled, the forthcoming record will feature “Go Girl,” a new song written by The Who’s Pete Townsend (who also contributes guitar and vocals to the track).

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