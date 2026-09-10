Celebrated composer to premiere new work for St Francis anniversary

Nation Cymru staff

The composer of the score for BAFTA Cymru-nominated film Tanau’r Lloer will première a new choral work at Bangor Cathedral during a weekend marking 800 years since the death of St Francis of Assisi.

St Francis was a 13th-century friar and preacher whose life of simplicity, prayer and service inspired the worldwide Franciscan movement. He is remembered for his care for people living in poverty, his work for peace and his belief that Christians should treat the whole of creation with compassion.

Anglesey composer Gareth Glyn’s Mab a’n Rhodded will receive its première during a special Transitus service at the Cathedral at 5pm on Saturday 3 October 2026. A new Nunc Dimittis by fellow Anglesey composer Ellen Davies will also be premièred. Both works will be performed by Kana Choir with cellist Dr Anastasia Zaponidou.

Gareth composed the score for the Welsh-language opera film Tanau’r Lloer (Fires of the Moon), which was broadcast on Channel 4 in March. The film, which features what Channel 4 described as a “hauntingly beautiful score”, has been nominated for a 2026 BAFTA Cymru award in the Feature/Television Film category.

The Saturday programme begins with a Quiet Day led by Br John SSF and culminates in the Transitus service at Bangor Cathedral.

The Transitus is a traditional Franciscan service recalling the final hours of St Francis and his passing into eternal life. The story is told through scripture, prayer, music and storytelling.

The service is open to everyone and will be livestreamed on the Bangor Cathedral YouTube channel.

Events continue on Anglesey on Sunday 4 October with a Franciscan-themed pilgrimage from Llanfaes to Beaumaris. The guided walk begins at 9.30am and finishes at St Mary and St Nicholas Church, Beaumaris, at 11am.

Along the way, participants will explore the area’s historic and contemporary connections with St Francis. These include the site of the medieval Franciscan friary at Llanfaes and the story behind Mab a’n Rhodded.

The weekend will conclude with a Francis-themed Eucharist at St Mary and St Nicholas Church at 11am.

Organiser Wendy Davies says, “Many people know St Francis only as a statue in a garden, surrounded by birds and animals. But he was a real person whose life still challenges us to act with humility, love and joy, and to care for one another and the whole of creation.

“The Franciscan way is about living out the Gospel through prayer and action, using our own God-given gifts to serve others and work for peace. We hope this weekend will help a new generation discover Francis and be inspired by his example.”

Wendy is a member of the Third Order of the Society of St Francis (TSSF). The Third Order is part of the Anglican Franciscan family and includes lay and ordained people who follow Franciscan principles while continuing their everyday lives, work and ministry.

Places for the weekend’s events can be booked through Eventbrite

FRANCIS 800 NORTH WALES 2026 Tickets, Saturday 3 October-Sunday 4 October • 10 AM-2 PM | Eventbrite

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