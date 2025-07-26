Celebrated photographer gets behind chapel campaign as fundraising target is met

Stephen Price

Celebrated photographer, Jon Pountney, has lent his support to a campaign to purchase a nationally important Welsh chapel, as the initial target to purchase the historic building has been met.

A crowdfunder was launched earlier this month to purchase the iconic Grade II listed Capel Rhondda, Hopkinstown, linked to Welsh hymn Bread of Heaven, fearing its potential sale to property developers.

And with news that the initial target has been met, the community is now rallying behind the Crowdfunder further to ensure that, should the sale go through, important renovations and works to preserve the building can be met.

Jon Pountney is a professional photographer and artist, living in Treforest, Rhondda Cynon Taf, and is fast growing a reputation as one of Wales’ most important photographers and documenters of social history.

His work is inspired by memory, nostalgia, social history and community and primarily uses film and digital photography within his projects. His passion is working with communities and people to bring stories to life and out into the public realm.

Pountney believes that so much of our history is spoken word and kept as memories; and that without interpretation, those testimonies are lost.

Learning from his personal experience, he stresses how important it is that these stories are given voice, and are accessible to all. Driven by storytelling through imagery, he believes his familiarity with his subjects helps to vitalise the work by lending credibility and an empathetic interpretation.

Like many in the area, he was keen to support the project, and his world-renowned photography has helped to document this exciting phase in the building’s history.

Bread of Heaven

Welsh singer and harpist, Cerys Hafana, shared a moving rendition of ‘Cwm Rhondda’ as part of the campaign to raise funds to save one of Wales’ most important chapels, which is also the birthplace of one of the nation’s most beloved hymns.

Taking to Instagram, Cerys wrote: “There are only a few days left to donate to the fund to #savecapelrhondda – the chapel in Trehopcyn where this hymn, Cwm Rhondda, was first sung.

“This is an opportunity to keep one of the most important buildings in our musical heritage within the community, to be used for the benefit of the local community.”

Cerys joins other musicians across Wales, including Lleuwen Steffan and Jessica Morgan, who have been campaigning tirelessly to raise the profile of the fundraiser and to keep the building in the hands of the communities that founded and paid for the chapel rather than it being lost to a developer, as so many across Wales already have.

Renowned singer, Lleuwen Steffan, whose work reviving lost hymns resulted in a chapel tour across Wales last year, has also re-shared a rendition of the beloved track, along with posts across her social media drumming up support.

Capel Rhondda was first built in 1853 with funds raised from the congregation, and was the location of the first rendition of the John Hughes hymn Cwm Rhondda – Bread of Heaven in 1907.

The crowdfunding appeal, set up by Hopkinstown resident Rhian Hopkins, is edging closer to the full amount of £47,500 needed to keep the chapel in community ownership.

Sale

The building was initially put up for sale in December 2024 with a list price of £47,000, and the community fear for its future.

Rhian said: “So many churches and chapels across Wales, but particularly in the south Wales valleys, are closing due to dwindling congregations, then being sold to the highest bidder.

“It’s incredibly sad that these magnificent buildings often fall into the hands of property developers whose sole priority is financial profit.”

“By preserving Capel Rhondda and other chapels in our region, we are holding onto a precious thread which links us to our ancestors.

“Although many of us are no longer ‘believers’ in the traditional sense, we still need spaces where we can congregate and feel that we belong.”

The crowdfunder, set up on Thursday 17 July, quickly garnered around 100 supporters and 10% of the total target.

Rhian was then invited to speak on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme with Professor E. Wyn James, an expert on Welsh hymnology.

On the show, which aired on 19 July, Professor Wyn James explained: “Cwm Rhondda was first performed at an event just before Christmas in 1907.

“Wales had already by then started to become called ‘the land of song’, there was quite a powerful religious revival in 1904/1905 in Wales characterised by fervent hymn singing and this hymn tune developed out of that period.”

“It has been translated not just into English but into many other languages – it’s one of the most popular hymn Tynes worldwide.”

Following the Radio 4 interview, the crowdfunder gained 300 new supporters and reached 30% of its target, with donations from across the UK and around the world including Norway, Bavaria, USA and Russia.

One supporter, Mr P J Nockolds, wrote: “We sing ‘Bread of Heaven’ several times a year at St Andrew’s Anglican Church, Moscow, and it’s a great privilege to be able to contribute.”

Ideas

Nation.Cymru spoke to Rhian about the campaign to save Capel Rhondda, which she says is a “testament to the commitment and effort of our forefathers who designed and built it.”

Rhian says she has lots of ideas for the space “both as a community space and as a venue that would attract visitors.

“It has been suggested that Capel Rhondda could become a centre for the celebration of the area’s strong musical heritage.

“As well as the chapel itself being the ‘birthplace’ of Cwm Rhondda, Pontypridd is the birthplace of our national anthem, the home of Tom Jones and the lesser known but incredibly talented female composer, Morfydd Llwyn Owen.

“However, given that Capel Rhondda was built for the immediate community, I think that it will be key to engage the residents of Hopkinstown and listen to their ideas for the chapel.”

Support

Rhian has been overwhelmed by support from within Hopkinstown and across the world, sharing: “It is incredible that the ‘campaign’ has gathered such momentum thanks to media interest.”

She continued: “I find myself being referred to as ‘the campaign leader’ but this certainly wasn’t my intention. I have received so much support and encouragement from the local community as a whole and from dedicated individuals.

“Diolch o galon to everyone who has got involved in this campaign so far, by sharing a social media post, by making a donation or mentioning the campaign to a friend having read about it or listened to an interview.

“Hopefully in finding a new use for the chapel, we can ensure it is appreciated and well attended once again.”

Waw! Diolch!

As news of the initial target being surpassed came in on the evening of 25 July, an update appeared on the Crowdfunder, explaining the need for further donations for the project to ‘get past the first hurdle’.

The update reads: “As you can imagine, the grade 2 listed chapel, built in 1885, will require huge investment to cover the cost of repairs and restoration then maintenance and running costs.

“We are already aware that the floor in the vestry is rotten, there is knotweed in the graveyard and a detailed survey will, no doubt, reveal further issues.”

And for a moment, Rhian can celebrate the first major win. She shared: “Wow! Diolch! Am I about to wake up from a very bizarre yet vivid dream?

“The strangest, most exciting, happiest, most exhausting week ever. In just over a week, we’ve managed to raise over £47.5K and preserve our precious heritage. Together, we have saved Capel Rhondda!

“I was the person who posted on Facebook last Tuesday (thinking it was too little, too late), but this truly was a community ‘campaign’. Imagine what we could achieve if we worked together for the good of the community more often?

“Now, please keep sharing the Crowdfunder and donate if you can. There’s a fair bit that needs doing in this chapel we’re about to buy!”

She added: “I can’t quite believe that the events of the past week happened! I have lived and breathed Capel Rhondda since setting up the Crowdfunder in the early hours of last Thursday.

“My fingers have hurt from the hours spent on my phone sharing posts to social media. I’ve got to know some brilliant people thanks to the intense campaign, like photographer, Jon Poutney and creator, Bagsy.

“It really is incredible what can be achieved when a group of people pull together and focus on achieving a particular outcome.”

“The renditions of Cwm Rhondda and Bread of Heaven shared on social media were an incredible showcase of the musical talent we have in Wales and a fitting tribute to John Hughes, the composer of the hymn tune which has inspired over £50,000 of donations in just over a week!”

“I am delighted with what we’ve achieved and feel both excited and nervous in equal measure about the next stage, purchasing Capel Rhondda!”

The campaign is in the process of setting up social media accounts, including @capelrhondda on Instagram.

To find out more and donate, visit the crowdfunder here.

See more of Jon’s photography here.

