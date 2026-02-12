Celebrated Welsh chef to open new restaurant with unique food experience

An award-winning chef is set to open a second restaurant in Cardiff, offering diners a front-row seat to an intimate, chef-led counter experience.

Lofft will officially open on Saturday 14 February, marking exactly six years since Tom Simmons first opened the doors to his award-winning restaurant, Thomas by Tom Simmons, in Pontcanna.

Following the recent reinvention of the original restaurant as Thomas The Brasserie, Lofft provides a new home for Tom’s much-loved fine-dining and tasting menus.

Guests will enjoy an immersive experience, seated at a chef’s counter overlooking the open kitchen, where Executive Chef Tom Peters will prepare dishes close up and in real time.

Located upstairs at Thomas The Brasserie, Lofft will open on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, as well as lunch and dinner on Fridays and Saturdays. The exclusive space will cater for just 12 guests at £110 a head, with a single table designed to face the open-plan kitchen, ensuring a truly personal dining experience.

Speaking about the launch, Tom said: “Opening Lofft feels like a really special moment for me. Six years on from opening Thomas, I wanted to create an experience which offers intimate dining teamed with incredible produce and genuine interaction between chefs and guests. This will be a truly immersive experience, where people can see the craft, creativity and teamwork that goes into every plate.”

Lofft will be led by Adam Day, General Manager, alongside Executive Chef Tom Peters, who brings experience from some of the world’s most respected kitchens, including Maaemo and Roux at Parliament Square.

Adam added: “Lofft allows us to offer something completely different to our guests. With just 12 seats and a chef-led counter, it’s about hospitality between the kitchen, the team and the diner. It’s a space where service becomes part of the experience, and every guest feels looked after from the moment they arrive.”

You can book your chef-led experience HERE