Celebrated Welsh quilt recreated in stunning city-centre mural

An intricate historic quilt has been recreated as a striking mural in the same Wrecsam street where it was first stitched together over 170 years ago.

The Wrexham Tailor’s Quilt, “one of the most well-known patchworks produced in Wales,” is currently housed at St Fagans National Museum of History.

It was crafted by James Williams, a master tailor who stitched the work in his spare time between 1842 and 1852 at 8 College Street, Wrecsam.

The quilt comprises a variety of shapes and biblical scenes, including Noah’s Ark, Cain and Abel, and Jonah and the Whale.

There are also homages to Wales within the design, such as the Cefn Viaduct complete with steam train, as well as the Menai Suspension Bridge, which had only been open for 16 years when Williams began to work on the quilt.

It is fashioned from 4,525 separate pieces of felted woollen cloth, some of which are thought to have been recycled from military uniforms.

The inlaid patchwork is testament to Williams’ great skill, and it was first exhibited in 1876 at the Art Treasures Exhibition in Wrecsam, then in 1925 at the Wembley Palace of Arts, and again in 1933 at the National Eisteddfod.

Williams’ grandson, who sold the quilt to Amgueddfa Cymru during the 1930s depression, said: “It has always been my wish that the quilt should be sent to [the] National Museum of Wales so as my fellow countrymen should have the opportunity to admire a work of art that today could not be done if you were to pay the most skilful craftsman £1 a minute to do”.

Amgueddfa Cymru shared the news that the quilt had been immortalised as a mural on Saturday 16 May via Instagram, writing that the “unique quilt has inspired many creatives, from fashion designers to artists…”

One such Wrecsam-based artist, Liam Stokes-Massey, was responsible for recreating the quilt in the same place it was originally stitched.

The vibrant piece is painted on the side of a building on College Street, next to the car park where Williams’ tailor shop once stood.

Though it was challenging to work on such a textured surface and took several months to finish, the artist shared he was “pleased to have been able to recreate this important piece,” and said the feedback so far had been “great”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Stokes-Massey (@pencilcraftsman)

Stokes-Massey has created eleven murals so far for his work co-ordinating the Wrexham Public Art Trail in support of the City of Culture 2029 bid.

“It looks better every time I see it!” A commenter said, while another added: “Beautiful! An amazing tribute to an amazing quilt.”

For more information about the Wrexham Tailor’s Quilt, visit the Amgueddfa Cymru site here.

Follow Liam Stokes-Massey on Instagram here.