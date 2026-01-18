Celebrating the landscapes of Wales with Richard Barrett

Celf Gallery will host an exhibition of new works from Welsh landscape artist Richard Barrett beginning at the end of January.

The exhibition is a collection of 33 new paintings which aim to show the artist’s appreciation and affection for the diverse and unique beauty of his native Wales.

Cardiff-born Barrett studied ecology at Sheffield University, where he currently paints his iconic landscapes and cloudscapes full time.

His father, an art teacher, encouraged him to paint as a child and engendered a deep appreciation of art as a vital part of life.

Barrett’s work focuses largely on “the elements, the changing dynamics of ​light and how this breathes life into the land.”

In this exhibition with Celf Gallery, based in Cardiff and established in 2023, he returns to Welsh mountains, coasts and oceans, capturing unique occurrences of the elements through observation, exposure and memories from his excursions.

Included are the mountains of Eryri, the Pembrokeshire coast and the Black Mountains, combining recollections and emotional responses that shape the development of his work.

Celf Gallery noted that his depiction of weather and light, ranging from dramatic to tranquil, conveys a distinct sense of place.

Richard Barrett commented: “My paintings for this show reveal a fusion of the external landscape with the more personal, internal world of emotion.

“The drama of weather and light act as a vehicle to express my responses to the beauty and majesty of the natural world.”

Barrett has exhibited work at the Martin Tinney Gallery in Cardiff four times, as well as showing works in both a solo and joint exhibition at Oriel Tegfryn on Ynys Môn. This marks his second exhibition of works with Celf Gallery.

New Paintings from Richard Barrett is showing at Celf Gallery from 21 January – 22 February 2026. For more information, visit the gallery’s site here.