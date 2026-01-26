Celebration to mark 200th anniversary of historic Welsh bridge

A Welsh university is hosting a celebration to take place to mark the 200th anniversary of the opening of a historic Welsh bridge.

The Menai Bridge, designed by the renowned civil engineer Thomas Telford, was completed on 30 January 1826. Spanning the Menai Strait between the island of Anglesey and the mainland of Wales, it was the biggest suspension bridge in the world at the time.

The public event, which is being co-hosted by Bangor University and the Menai Bridge Community Heritage Trust will explore the fascinating story of the groundbreaking piece of civil engineering.

It will take place on Saturday 31 January in the Main Arts Lecture Theater at Bangor University, between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

The day will feature a series of talks delivered by Bangor University academics and volunteer historians from the Trust, who will delve into the origins of the bridge as well as its 200-year evolution up to the present day.

Topics discussed will range from why the bridge was needed, its early history, the role of civil engineer Thomas Telford in its development, and how it has been represented in literature and poetry since its creation.

The reconstruction of the bridge in the 1930s and its later history will also be covered as well as the challenges of maintaining a historic structure in the contemporary age and into the future.

Speakers include Dr Mike Roberts, Dr Karin Koehler and Dr Lowri Ann Rees from Bangor University and John Cole, Warren Kovach and Kerry Evans from the Menai Bridge Community Heritage Trust.

Dr Marc Collinson, Lecturer in History at Bangor University said, “The Menai Suspension Bridge, built by Thomas Telford 200 years ago, remains a vital connection between Anglesey and Arfon, as well as the United Kingdom and Ireland. As a History and Heritage team, we feel it important that Bangor University jointly celebrates this bicentenary alongside our partners, the Menai Bridge Community Heritage Trust.

“We hope this history day, composed of talks from academic researchers, local historians, and engineering practitioners will prove an enjoyable, informative, and educational way to celebrate the Bridge and the way it has connected places and people over two centuries.”

Jenny Porter, Vice Chair of Menai Bridge Community Heritage Trust added: “On the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the opening of Thomas Telford’s engineering masterpiece, the Menai Bridge Community Heritage Trust is proud to be working with Bangor University to celebrate Telford and his ‘Eighth Wonder of the World’, the Menai Suspension Bridge.”

People who want to attend the event can book their place via the Bangor University website. Free tea and coffee will be provided, and the time allotted includes a lunch break. Lunch is not provided.