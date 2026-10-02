Celebrity chef to make an appearance at Welsh food festival this weekend

Amelia Jones

A television favourite is swapping the studio for the kitchen this weekend to headline a popular food festival.

Chef, presenter and bestselling cookbook author Clodagh McKenna will give a cooking demonstration at Newport Food Festival on Saturday, October 3.

Clodagh, whose new series Clodagh Cooking at Home will air this October, is renowned for her passion for seasonal and sustainable food. She is also the founder of Broadspear, a 100-acre sustainable farm in the English countryside.

Festival-goers may recognise her from her regular appearances on ITV’s This Morning, where she has inspired viewers with her approachable and vibrant cooking style.

Her television career has also included presenting five of her own series, including Fresh from the Farmers’ Markets and Fresh from the Sea. In 2022, she was crowned the winner of ITV’s Cooking with the Stars.

A bestselling author, Clodagh has written nine cookbooks, including In Minutes and Clodagh’s Happy Cooking.

Speaking ahead of the event, Clodagh said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Newport Food Festival this October. Food festivals are such a wonderful way to bring people together through a shared love of great food, local produce and cooking.

“I’m looking forward to visiting Newport and sharing my favourite seasonal recipes and tips in the food festival kitchen, as well as taking part in the judging of the Teen Chef competition.”

Street food and music

Newport Food Festival takes place this Saturday, 3 October, across Newport city centre, with a wide range of food, drink and entertainment planned throughout the day.

The popular food market, chef demonstrations, entertainment and workshops will take place as usual on and around High Street between 9am and 5pm.

It will be complemented by a dedicated street food and music area in John Frost Square where visitors to the festival can sit back, sample some delicious street food, and enjoy live music into the evening.

Throughout the festival, visitors will be able to sample a wide variety of local and international flavours, watch live cooking demonstrations, meet food and drink producers, and enjoy a lively programme of entertainment.

With bustling market stalls, family-friendly activities, tasting experiences and special events taking place across the city, Newport Food Festival offers something for food lovers of all ages.

The festival attracted around 135,000 visitors last year and is once again expected to bring together local businesses, food producers and visitors from across the region.

Photography

The event is free to attend, giving visitors the opportunity to explore the festival and enjoy the food and activities on offer throughout the city centre.

SM Photography will also be at the festival this year, working with Newport City Council to capture the event through both aerial drone footage and photography from the ground.

The coverage will provide a visual record of the festival, capturing the crowds, traders, entertainment and atmosphere across the city centre.

Newport Food Festival takes place on Saturday, 3 October, across Newport city centre and is free to attend.

More information about the festival and the full programme of activities can be found on the Newport Food Festival website.

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