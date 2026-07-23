Celebrity chef who cooked for Queen Elizabeth II returns to north Wales for new TV show

Amelia Jones

A celebrity chef is returning to his hometown in north Wales with a new cookery series that celebrates local food producers.

Bryn Williams will return to the Clwyd Valley and introduce viewers to the people behind some of the produce that features on his menus.

The six-part series will be filmed primarily in Williams’ home kitchen in Clwyd. The series will be available to watch on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer, with Welsh and English subtitles available.

In each programme, Williams will prepare three seasonal recipes. The main dish will be shared with the local producer supplying the key ingredient. Two additional recipes will complement the meal, creating a complete menu showcasing seasonal local produce.

Fruit and vegetables grown in the chef’s own garden will also feature throughout the series, and his brother Gareth, who looks after the garden and estate will be a series regular.

The food producers that will be featured are:

Gwen Davies of Winllan y Dyffryn in Llandyrnog, will provide wine for a turbot recipe.

Huw Foulkes of Fferm Pentrefelin, will supply pork for a pork belly dish.

Brett and Nia Garner of Top Cat Café in Rhiw, will provide fresh lobster for a bouillabaisse.

Rhodri Jones of Fferm Brynllech Uchaf near Llanuwchllyn, supplies Welsh Black beef for a T-bone steak dish.

Glenda and Catrin Crawshaw of Fferm Dolwen in Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog, will provide Welsh mountain lamb

During the series, Bryn will also visit Denbigh Community Food, drawing inspiration from produce grown in the community garden to create a dish featuring stuffed courgette flowers.

The series follows his return to the Clwyd Valley after spending many years living and working in London. Williams has recently sold his restaurant Odette’s, but continues to run Porth Eirias in Colwyn Bay, a restaurant at Theatr Clwyd, and two restaurants in Switzerland.

In recent years, the chef has invested in a small estate in the Clwyd Valley, where he grows fruit and vegetables and keeps bees as well as Welsh Black cattle. he also plans to open a pub, deli and bakery in 2026, further strengthening his ties with his home area.

Williams said: “There’s one simple word that sums up the Clwyd Valley for me – home. Being back home with family and friends.

“This new series gives me the opportunity to showcase simple recipes inspired by the very best produce North Wales has to offer.

“The most important thing about the recipes in this series is that they’re made to be shared. If family and friends come round, this is exactly the kind of food I love to serve – I’ll bring a large platter of food to the middle of the table for everyone to enjoy together.”

Visitors to S4C’s stand at the Royal Welsh Show will be able have a taste of what’s to come, with a small corner of Cegin Clwyd recreated on site.

There will also be an opportunity to win a voucher for Bryn’s Porth Eirias restaurant and an overnight stay at the Ixora Hotel, Glan Conwy.

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