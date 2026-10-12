Celebrity Traitors star announces four Welsh dates on new comedy tour

Nation.Cymru Staff

A star of the hit BBC series Celebrity Traitors is heading to Wales for a new stand-up tour, promising comedy, social commentary and stories from behind the scenes of the popular show.

Joe Lycett has announced two Welsh shows as part of his Do You Really Lycett 2027/28 tour, including two nights at Cardiff’s New Theatre on 19 and 20 August 2027, and a further two nights at Swansea Building Society Arena on 9 and 10 December 2027.

Promotional material for the tour declares: “Joe Lycett is back and he is unleashed! He was leashed! Now the leash has been removed, so there is no leash!”

The show will also feature “a sprinkling of social justice”, material about fatherhood and stories from his time on Celebrity Traitors.

The comedian has earned fame across the UK thanks to appearances on shows like Taskmaster, QI, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, and 8 out of 10 Cats.

He also presents his own shows, Late Night Lycett, Travel Man, and Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back, which cemented him as a consumer rights advocate.

As well as taking on oil giants, UK water companies, fast fashion brands, and airlines and delivery services, Lycett changed his name in 2020 to Hugo Boss in solidarity with a Swansea craft brewing company, Boss Brewing Co, who had received a cease and desist from the fashion house.

He also protested against Cardiff letting agency CPS Homes, who charged tenants unfair amounts for repairs, hosting an hour-long rave outside their branch alongside Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing.

Following the episode of Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back, Cardiff Council audited CPS Homes and issued an “action needed” warning to the agency.

Performing since 2007 and having already completed three sellout UK tours, Lycett’s television career has earned him two BAFTAs and two Royal Television Society Awards, alongside nominations for the Rose d’Or and Grierson Awards.

Lycett is currently appearing on the second series of Celebrity Traitors alongside James Acaster, Maya Jama, Michael Sheen, and other stars.

The comedian has unsurprisingly provided moments of reprieve from the tension, though he has frequently reminded castmates and viewers that he would like to try his hand as a traitor.

Joe Lycett will perform at Cardiff’s New Theatre on 19 and 20 August 2027, and at Swansea Building Society Arena on 9 and 10 December 2027.

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