Celebrity Traitors star to play massive arena show in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

If you’ve haven’t been in outer space or living in a cave for the last few weeks then you would most certainly have been aware of the blockbuster TV show everyone’s talking about – The Celebrity Traitors.

It’s the show that has the nation hooked. With a star-studded cast, epic missions, unforgettable twists and edge of your seat cliffhangers, audiences have remained faithful as the hotly anticipated return of show saw an incredible 15.7m viewers for the first episode and 15.2m for the second episode after 7 days.

With that kind of coverage and exposure the celebs are making every effort to take advatage of this sizeable marketing opportunity, see James Blunt’s tireless plugging of his new single online(!).

In the castle much entertainment has come from the show’s comedy stars, of which Romesh Ranganathan has led the laughs, even when his bestie Rob Beckett was murdered.

It might be an opportune time then for him to plug his latest tour – and you would be right.

The stand-up star has added new dates to his already announced UK tour ‘I’m Romesh Ranganathan and I Will Change Your Life’.

And there’s good news for Welsh fans of the comedian who will be heading to Wales next year to play Swansea Arena on Saturday, January 30.

Wondering what the boldly-titled show is about, well here’s Romesh to tell you…

“Tired of trying quick fixes and papering over the cracks in your life? Then you haven’t tried my new quick fix. My latest tour show. It’s scientifically proven* to improve your self esteem. Simply standing next to my tour poster will boost your attractiveness to potential lovers.

“Problems at home? I will teach you how to successfully bottle up your feelings and pour them out to strangers at a variety of theatres and arenas.

“Watch my new improved show once and you will immediately become a Romesh Rangana-FAN. That’s Romesh Ranganathan’s new tour, guaranteed** to CHANGE YOUR LIFE!”

Romesh Ranganathan is best known for The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, Parents’ Evening, Rob & Romesh Vs, A League Of Their Own, The Weakest Link, Can’t Knock The Hustle and his much-loved BBC Radio 2 Saturday morning show, his hit podcasts Wolf & Owl, For The Love of Hip Hop and The Romesh Ranganathan Show.

*Disclaimer: based on a sample of 3 people who live with Romesh. These claims have not been evaluated by a legal governing body.

**It isn’t.

SHOW INFO

I’m Romesh Ranganathan and I Will Change Your Life.

AGE GUIDANCE: Strictly 14+ Likely to be swearing and adult content. U14s accompanied with an adult will not be admitted.

RUNNING TIME: 1 hour 40 minutes (with interval)

Tickets available HERE

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