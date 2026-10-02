Celebrity Traitors: Time and dates of all upcoming episodes

Nation Cymru staff

After an explosive first episode of BBC’s The Traitors, with huge names including Wales’ Michael Sheen alongside some of the cream of the UK’s acting and comedy talent, many are rushing to the internet to find out when and where to catch the next and upcoming episodes.

The RTS and BAFTA Craft Award winning The Celebrity Traitors returned to iPlayer and BBC One yesterday – with one of the Traitors perhaps causing their own downfall before the game had even had a chance to play.

The Celebrity Traitors series two began on Thursday 1 October 2026 with an extra-long opening episode at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Each episode of The Celebrity Traitors will be released on BBC iPlayer following its release on BBC One on the night of its release.

The series will air two nights a week on Thursday and Friday evenings at 8pm and this is how the lineup looks:

The Celebrity Traitors will air two episodes each week until the end of October, with a total of 10 episodes.

Episode 1 – Thursday October, 1 – 8pm (currently on iPlayer)

Episode 2 – Friday October, 2 – 8pm

Episode 3 – Thursday October, 8 – 8pm

Episode 4 – Friday, October 9 – 8pm

Episode 5 – Thursday October, 15 – 8pm

Episode 6 – Friday October, 16 – 8pm

Episode 7 – Thursday October, 22 – 8pm

Episode 8 – Friday October, 23 – 8pm

Episode 9 – Thursday October, 29 – 8pm

Episode 10 (Finale) – Friday October, 30 – 8pm

The official video podcast returns to BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds as host, Ed Gamble is joined by banished and murdered players and previous celebrity and non celebrity-players for a debrief and reactions to the latest betrayals, mind games and manipulations.

Each episode features exclusive interviews and unseen footage where the Faithful learn the identity of the Traitors for the very first time. There will also be exclusive bonus episodes available immediately after the main show on BBC Sounds, with extended celebrity interviews and in-depth gameplay analysis.

The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked airs on BBC One straight after the main series, and on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.

This year’s Traitors lineup consists of:

Amol Rajan – Journalist and Broadcaster

Bella Ramsey – Actor

James Acaster – Comedian and Podcaster

James Blunt – Singer/Songwriter

Jerry Hall – Model and Actress

Joanne McNally – Comedian

Joe Lycett – Comedian

Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor

King Kenny – Content Creator

Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/Songwriter

Maya Jama – Broadcaster and Entrepreneur

Michael Sheen – Actor and Presenter

Miranda Hart – Actor and Author

Myha’la – Actor

Professor Hannah Fry– Broadcaster and Mathematician

Richard E. Grant – Actor and Author

Rob Beckett – Comedian

Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian

Ross Kemp – Actor and Presenter

Sebastian Croft – Musician and Actor

Sharon Rooney – Actor

A spokesperson said: “Ahead of the start of series 2 of The Celebrity Traitors, Michael Sheen tops the winner odds list at 7/2, and it’s easy to see why – as an accomplished actor, he has the range to convincingly play a traitor, and could well end up filling the ‘big dog’ role Jonathan Ross took on last series.

“Meanwhile, Richard E. Grant follows closely with winning odds of 9/2; Grant has shades of Stephen Fry about him – the wise-figure archetype who went far last time round, equally capable of playing a cunning traitor or being a trusted faithful.

“Turning to the most likely contestants to be named a traitor this series, since Claudia & the producers might again lean on a comedian for that role, Romesh Ranganathan leads that market at 5/2 – though with Alan Carr’s victorious traitor run still fresh in everyone’s minds, the comedians on this cast may find themselves facing extra suspicion from the start.”

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