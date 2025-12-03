Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr coming to Wales with new comedy tour

Fresh from winning the first ever Celebrity Traitors UK, funnyman Alan Carr has announced three shows in Wales.

The stand-up star who is more used to playing arenas will perform two shows at Cardiff’s New Theatre and a date at the Swansea Arena in 2027.

You may have to wait sometime for the shows to roll around but it sounds like they will be well worth it.

Expect plenty of Traitors gossip and gags at the performances, in Cardiff on Thursday May 27, 2027 – Friday, May 28, 2027; and Swansea on Saturday, May 29.

A PR spokesperson for the show said: ‘Alan Carr is back on tour and his lips are unsealed!

‘With a big mouth and a talent for oversharing, Alan’s ready to dish some drama.

‘Expect stories of dipping into the dating pool, navigating showbiz green rooms and a sprinkling of tales from the Traitors turret.’

Priority live pre-sale launches tomorrow, December 4, 11am.

General sale, Friday, December 5, 11am.

Find out more at https://alancarr.net/, The New Theatre, Cardiff website and Swansea Arena.

Meanwhile, in news that will thrill fans of the Traitors, the BBC has confirmed the launch date for the new series.

The TV juggernaut will return to screens on New Year’s Day, the BBC has confirmed.

The fourth series follows hot on the heels of the debut series of the celebrity spin-off.

The first episode of the new series will air at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer on January 1, with the second episode airing on January 2.

Claudia Winkleman will return to the Scottish Highlands to front the show, which sees a new batch of faithful civilians attempt to weed out the murderous traitors before the prize pot is snatched away.

Some 22 new contestants will try to win up to £120,000 and the BBC has promised “even more twists, turns, secrets, epic missions, deception, banishments and, of course, murders aplenty”.

The first series of Celebrity Traitors, which aired in the autumn, was a cultural touchstone and a ratings winner for the BBC, and saw Alan Carr snatch victory from faithful historian David Olusoga and actor Nick Mohammed.

It made a TV star out of former rugby player Joe Marler, who became a fan favourite with his shrewd analysis of the game and his friendships with comedian Joe Wilkinson and Mohammed.

Viewers were aghast when Mohammed voted to banish Marler in the final episode, unwittingly handing victory to traitor Carr.

The official visualised companion podcast is also returning alongside the new series.

The Traitors: Uncloaked will start on BBC Two immediately after the main series on January 1 at 9.05pm.

The show will then move over to BBC One for the remainder of the series from January 2 at 9pm onwards and will also be available on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.

Host Ed Gamble will be joined by celebrities and players from previous series to analyse and react to developments in the castle.