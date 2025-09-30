Celtica Electronica: visionary new Welsh collective launches debut double single featuring Mark Lewis Jones

A new force in Welsh music has arrived. Celtica Electronica is a collective of celebrated Welsh musical powerhouses – Lucy J. Morgan, Branwen Munn and Dr Alwyn Humphreys MBE – with London-based, internationally renowned musician and composer Rob Eckland completing the line-up.

Together they create a sound that reimagines traditional Welsh hymns and folk songs through a fusion of orchestral and electronic forces that feels both ancient and utterly contemporary.

Released today (Tuesday, September 30) Celtica Electronica’s debut double single, “O’r Niwl i’r Nef / From Haze to Heaven”, is a reimagining of Watcyn Wyn’s work from the early 20th century, with English lyrics adapted by Hywel Gwynfryn.

The result is a bilingual immersive track that bridges tradition and innovation. At its centre is the voice of Award-winning actor Mark Lewis Jones (The Crown, Game of Thrones, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), whose narration brings clarity and depth.

Alongside him, offering ethereal vocals is Steve Balsamo, known for his role as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar and later collaborations with Eric Woolfson and Jon Lord of Deep Purple.

The strings, arranged by Dr Alwyn Humphreys and performed by the Welsh Pops Orchestra, bring depth and emotion to the arrangement. The single was produced by Branwen Munn, with Rob Eckland as conductor and programmer.

Together, these elements give the work a character that feels both rooted in history and open to new interpretation.

Forthcoming album

The single is the prelude to Celtica Electronica’s forthcoming debut album, a collection of Welsh hymns, folk songs, and contemporary works, each reshaped through the prism of strings and electronica.

The album will be inspired by, and dedicated to, Wales’ landscapes, culture, and heritage, reflecting both a deep respect for tradition and a desire to share it with new audiences.

The collective was founded by musician Lucy J. Morgan, who first had the idea during the Covid pandemic when work as a professional musician stopped overnight and she found herself surrounded by the awe-inspiring beauty of her family farm in Swansea. This seed of inspiration grew into a collective made up of individuals who are no strangers to big stages…

Lucy J. Morgan, Artistic Director of the Welsh Pops Orchestra, has performed and recorded with some of the world’s biggest names, from Ariana Grande and Michael Bublé to The Who, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Dame Shirley Bassey and Sir Bryn Terfel.

Branwen Munn, a producer, composer and engineer with deep roots in electronic and world music, has worked alongside trailblazing artists such as 4hero, Talvin Singh, Terry Callier, Madonna and Lady Miss Kier.

Dr Alwyn Humphreys MBE, one of Wales’ most respected conductors, has led choirs and orchestras across the globe, from Carnegie Hall to the Sydney Opera House, and remains a key figure in Welsh musical life as a broadcaster and arranger.

Rob Eckland, a conductor, arranger, producer and pianist, brings a dazzling breadth of experience across Television, Orchestras, Studio Sessions, West End shows and collaborations with artists including Cher, Kylie Minogue, Nile Rodgers, Robbie Williams, Richard Marx and Gregory Porter.

Carrying the past forward

Ahead of the release, Lucy J. Morgan, Welsh Pops Orchestra, Artistic Director), said: “Having been introduced to ‘O’r Niwl i’r Nef’ by Alwyn Humphreys — a tragic story set on the mountains that surround my home in Abercrave — I was so inspired that, with Alwyn writing the string arrangements, I set to work.

“What began as that seed of an idea has since grown into something much bigger, with other incredible talents coming on board to become Celtica Electronica.”

Branwen Munn, Producer & Arranger), added: “The blend of orchestral and electronic sounds feels like the perfect way to honour Welsh heritage while also breaking new ground.

“Producing the single was a journey into atmosphere and storytelling, and I can’t wait for listeners to step into this sound world with us.”

Dr Alwyn Humphreys MBE, Arranger and Conductor, said: “It’s been inspiring to collaborate in a collective where each musician brings such different experiences.

“This single takes a well-known Welsh story and reframes it for today, reminding us that tradition is always alive when reinterpreted.”

And Rob Eckland, who is responsible for Programming, Piano and Conducting, shared: “What excites me is how accessible this music will be.

“It draws on folk, hymn and classical traditions but presents them with fresh textures.

“We’re creating something that carries the past forward and opens Welsh music to new audiences worldwide.”

O’r Niwl I’r Nef / From Haze to Heaven is available to stream on all major digital platforms from today (30 September).