Ceredigion writer wins Urdd Drama Medal after judges praise ‘mature’ new voice

Nation.Cymru staff

A performer and writer from Ceredigion has won the Drama Medal at this year’s Urdd Eisteddfod after judges praised her script as a confident and accomplished piece of theatre.

It was announced from the White Pavilion stage on Wednesday (27 May) that Glain Llwyd, from Tal-y-bont near Aberystwyth, had been awarded the Drama Medal at Eisteddfod yr Urdd Ynys Môn.

This year’s competition challenged entrants to write a play or monologue suitable for performance in a theatrical setting for one to three performers, running between 15 and 30 minutes.

Judges Gareth Evans-Jones and Mared Llywelyn said 15 entries had been submitted in what they described as a “fiercely competitive contest”.

They said every script had been “interesting and distinctive”, adding that they had enjoyed reading each and every one.

Glain, 21, has lived in Cardiff since graduating from the BA Performance course at Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

She said the Urdd Eisteddfod had been a major part of her life since first competing at the age of six.

Glain is also a member of the Urdd Theatre Company and is due to take one of the leading roles in the musical Calon at Wales Millennium Centre in August.

Speaking after receiving the award, she said: “I’ve been performing on stage from a young age, as a member of Aberystwyth Arts Centre Youth Theatre, Arad Goch drama clubs, and at Tafwyl and the Eisteddfod Genedlaethol as part of the pop group, Diffiniad.

“I’d like to thank Mam and Dad for encouraging me to compete and to write, my sister Miri for giving her honest opinion on the script before it was sent to the competition, and Jarvis Cocker from Pulp for inspiring my pen name for the competition!”

‘Playful’

The judges described the winning work as the creation of a playwright who was “comfortable and mature”.

They said: “The idea is simple, but it unfolds through gradual revelations, playful and vivid dialogue.

“It is a play that balances intensity and seriousness effectively, leaving behind a warm, hopeful feeling without being overly sentimental.”

Second place went to Siriol Haf Ousey from Rhyl, with Lleucu Angharad Hughes from Llanuwchllyn finishing third.

Glain received a specially created medal designed by jeweller Rhiannon from Tregaron. The prize is awarded in memory of actress and producer Audrey Mechell by her family.

Her winning work will now be published by Cyhoeddiadau’r Stamp and made available to buy during the Eisteddfod and through bookshops across Wales.

The top three entrants will also attend the Olwen Course at Tŷ Newydd Writing Centre and receive mentoring and development opportunities with Theatr Cymru and further training with the BBC.