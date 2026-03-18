Ceremonial dance collective announces spring evening retreat

Amelia Jones

Tickets have been released for an evening dancing retreat set to take place at a rural arts space in Wales.

The Ecstatic Dance Cardiff Spring Gathering is set to take place on Friday 20 March at Coed Hills Rural Art Space in Cowbridge.

The event celebrates the Spring Equinox with an enlivening ecstatic dance journey, a curated wave of music moving from grounded to wild to expanded, cacao activation with live music from DJ Sea Gypsee, I Know This Girl & Pixi Pete.

On the night, guests will enjoy nature, meditate, set intentions, dance freely, connect, lift up their energies to the highest states. It is described as: “A time to fill your cup majestically, enliven your spirits in true community and remind yourselves how amazing you are.”

The event schedule includes: sauna, forest walk & food, an opening circle and cacao activation and live music, a warm up and ecstatic dance in the barn with fire place, the closing circle, and end with a social and food.

The event starts at 6pm and ends at 10pm.

Describing the event, organisers said: “This is the essence of what we want to create. More than just a party, (which of course it is too!) it is also a gathering that build meaningful relationships and connectivity, authentic purpose and loving kindness.

“We are community that learn how to tap into the natural ways to celebrate life and grow together.”

Unlike clubbing, ecstatic dance sets are built like “waves” moving from slow and mellow, to very dynamic and everything else in between; gently guiding you to stretch your body and mind in many directions, to experience the vast spectrum of your emotions with mindfulness and wild abandon.

The organisers shared that most of the time when people dance it is to look good to others, but at this event, people dance to connect with their authentic natural selves.

You can find out more about the event and get tickets here.