Cerys Hafana shares new album, Angel

Acclaimed Welsh composer, singer and multi-instrumentalist Cerys Hafana has released third album Angel today – a deep exploration of minimalism, traditional and avant-folk music and Hafana’s primary instrument the Welsh triple harp.

The album alternates between vocal songs (all sung in the Welsh language) and instrumentals, often buoyed by a deft trio of sympathetic and exploratory musicians (drums, double bass, alto sax).

The uncommon breadth and innovation of Angel soundly confirms Hafana as one of the UK’s most exciting young contemporary folk artists. Their spellbinding music is rich with atmosphere and heart and stubbornly resistant to genre boxes and easy classification.

‘An old man who goes for a walk in the forest and hears an angel singing so beautifully it makes him fall asleep for three hundred and fifty years’.

This is the simple, magical starting point for a remarkable new album from Welsh composer, singer and multi-instrumentalist Cerys Hafana, who is set to release their third album Angel on tak:til / Glitterbeat, their first for the label.

Hafana has been self-releasing their music for a few years, with 2022’s Edyf making the Guardian newspaper’s Top Ten Folk Album Of The Year list.

They also recently had an album of piano pieces called Difrisg released on Instant Karma Classics. There have been awards, including a shortlisting for the Welsh Music Prize in 2023, and Hafana has also appeared at major festivals across Europe, including Green Man, Trans Musicales, Reeperbahn, End of The Road and WOMAD.

Innovation

Although Hafana is an accomplished multi-instrumentalist and considers the piano to be their “main instrument, technically,” it’s for their work using the Welsh triple harp that they’ve gained a reputation as an innovative, exploratory, singularly powerful musician.

Hafana’s harp has a distinct sound, in part because they had the idea of damping the harp’s strings using blu-tac to produce a woody, muted sound, after hearing about other harpists threading strips of paper and other material to create a ‘buzzy’ effect.

It’s this kind of experimentation that sees them both reach back to artists in the Welsh triple harp tradition like Llio Rhydderch and forward to fellow contemporary artists and sonic adventurers like Rhodri Davies. Indeed, Hafana feels that “Davies’ work with the telyn rawn (harp strung with horse hair) and the bray / witches harp is such an important antidote to the people who want to be boring and prescriptive about the history and tradition of harp playing in Wales.”

They sum up their kindred spirits thus: “basically anyone who comes from a folky background, or plays a very traditional instrument, but is willing to get a bit weird with it.”

Breton touches

Hafana’s music manages to be immersed in and informed by Welsh harp traditions but also embraces minimalism, jazz, the avant-garde and, particularly on the track “Angel,” contemporary Breton folk styles.

Hafana tells us that “on this album I wanted to try to push the musical limits more than I have previously, and to swing between the extremes of dynamics and texture as much as is possible on the instruments at my disposal.

Lots of the writing also draws from contemporary Breton folk music with its driving and repetitive dance rhythms, more sparse, contemporary styles of composing and improvising, and some brief moments of very Welsh and traditional harp playing and unaccompanied singing.”

The album captures a remarkable collection of songs with incredible intimacy and immediacy, with Hafana crediting producer Owain Fleetwood Jenkins for the ‘in the room’ quality of the sound.

Recorded in Jenkins’ Pembrokeshire studio, the sessions were captured live and rather quickly (just four days) with just a few takes, with the musicians Ursula Harrison on double bass, Amie Huckstep on alto saxophone and Lisa Martin on drums.

Hafana hadn’t worked with any of the trio before but had very specific ideas about who and what was needed to capture the sound they wanted. They were also keen to capture as broad a dynamic range as possible and a very intimate feel, and Angel does both brilliantly, at times sounding remarkably close-quarters and vivid.

Angel

The heart of the album is the title track, based on the aforementioned folk tale about an old man lulled into a centuries-long sleep by an angel’s song. Hafana found the song through a database of ballads in the Welsh National Library’s online archive, which they consider an amazing resource.

Hafana explains “I liked that it felt very layered, in a distinctly Welsh way; it reads like a folk tale (a man goes walking in the woods, hears a bird singing, and accidentally disappears for 350 years) that has had a Methodist angle stamped onto it – it wasn’t a bird singing, it was an angel – and ends with a verse that basically says ‘none of this really happened, I just read the story and have turned it into a song’. I had also specifically been looking for Welsh folk songs about supernatural experiences that weren’t overwhelmingly and undeniably Christian, and this was the closest I got… I was thinking quite a lot about the emotional arc of the “Angel” song, which goes from a gentle stroll through the forest to the horror of returning to your home and finding it changed beyond recognition.”

Hafana explains that the way the voice and saxophone interplay is an approximation of the Breton ‘kan ha diskan’ singing style, where the singers alternate lines to maintain a steady melody and rhythm to aid dancing, and admits that the Breton folk style “has wormed its way into my brain (and heart)”.

All of this – the innovative harp playing, the incorporation of influences from Welsh legends to Breton folk styles, the keen interest in the evocative power of dynamics and acoustics, the desire to “to get a bit weird with it” – feeds into Angel and makes it a genuinely innovative, beautiful album. One for the ages.

Read our review, and an interview with Cerys Hafana on Nation Cymru this weekend.

Listen to Angel on all streaming platforms or purchase from Cerys’ Bandcamp.

Cerys is also taking Angel on tour in the UK this October, and will be joined by musicians from the album for various parts of the tour.

2/10/25 – St George’s Bristol , Bristol

3/10/25 – Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Liverpool

4/10/25 – The Gate, Caerdydd

5/10/25 – All Saints’ Church, Somerset

8/10/25 – Band on the Wall, Manchester

9/10/25 – Cobalt Studios, Newcastle

10/10/25 – The Glad Cafe, Glasgow

11/10/25 – Firth Hall, Sheffield

12/10/25 – St Matthias Church, London

16/10/25 – Church KCM, Falmouth

17/10/25 – The Barrel House Ballroom, Totnes

18/10/25 – Wiltshire Music Centre, Bradford on Avon

21/10/25 – Canolfan y Celfyddydau, Aberystwyth

24/10/25 – Ty Siamas, Dolgellau

25/10/25 – Neuadd Ogwen, Bethesda

ceryshafana.com/live-dates/