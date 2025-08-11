Charity invites fundraisers to walk in the footsteps of Gavin and Stacey

Ever fancied walking in the footsteps of Gavin, Stacey, Nessa and Uncle Bryn while raising money for an incredible cause? Well, now’s your chance.

So, what’s occurring?

A brand new fundraising event from the Velindre Cancer Charity – Gavin and Stacey Victory Over Cancer Walk – has launched with a familiar face acting as host

Registration has opened for the walk which will be led by Charity Ambassador and Weatherman Derek Brockway.

Walkers will get the opportunity to complete a 6k walk around Barry Island, visiting some of the famous filming spots from the show. including Nessa’s Slots and Marco’s Café.

To add to the fun family-friendly walk, fundraisers are being encouraging fancy dress – so come as one of your favourite characters.

“During my recovery walking has been my saviour! Getting out in the fresh air, having time to think and clear my mind , as well as getting fit, has made me feel amazing!” said Sarah, a Velindre patient.

Barry Island has become a mecca for Gavin and Stacey fans who have flocked to the seaside town since the huge success of the much loved sitcom, the final episode of which became the UK’s most-watched TV programme shown on Christmas Day in 23 years, with 19.1 million viewers tuning in.

Run 4 Wales announced earlier this year that the Barry Island 10K would return – and organisers recorded record numbers thanks to the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special.

The power of the show resulted in thousands of keen runners returning to the seaside town for the event, which took place in June.

Velindre would love to establish this new event, so get your walking shoes on and sign up.

In the words of Nessa: ‘It’s going to be crackin’!’

To find out more and sign up click HERE

How fundraisers for the Gavin and Stacey Victory Over Cancer Walk will be supported by Velindre:

You will receive dedicate fundraising support from the Charity Team

Poster and social media template to support with your fundraising

Fundraising pack and event support

Free refreshments and a Peter’s Tidy Pie!

