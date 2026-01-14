Charity names Welsh location among ‘sensational’ walking routes

Amelia Jones

A national charity has created a list of Sensational British walking routes that make a difference – with high praise for one Welsh location.

The Gower Peninsula has been described as ‘jaw-dropping’ by cancer support charity Macmillan.

The list was put together to highlight the best and most scenic hiking routes in the UK, while also giving details on when walkers can take part in organised charity events.

The peninsula is famous for its dramatic coastal landscapes, where rugged cliffs sit above golden sandy beaches and windswept headlands.

Iconic places like Three Cliffs Bay, with its towering limestone clods and wide sandy beach, are among the most photographed in Wales.

It was named as the UK’s first Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the mid-1950s.

Many walks are suitable for a wide range of fitness levels, from gentle clifftop strolls to longer, more challenging hikes.

Standout hikes include:

Rhossili Bay and Worm’s Head – one of Wales’ most breathtaking panoramic coastal views.

Pennard to Three Cliffs – a classic circular walk past castle ruins and stunning beaches.

Bracelet Bay to Langland Bay – a scenic stretch of coast that’s great for a half-day walk.

Lllanrhidian Countryside walk – quieter inland paths through fields and salt marches.

Last year, 2,000 hikers walked the Gower Peninsula, and helped raise over £860,oo0 for people living with cancer.

One participant, Kane said: “Yesterday was my first mighty hikes marathon; I was blown away by the whole event from start to finish.”

The Mighty Hike series, which began in 2015 and celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2025, has become a highlight of the charity’s fundraising calendar, bringing outdoor enthusiasts together across the UK to support people living with cancer.

This year, the route will go from Three Cliffs Bay to Rhosilli Bay Beach, and is described as having hilly and challenging terrain.

The hikes will take place between May and December 2026, with the Gower Peninsula hike on 27 June 2026.

You can sign up for this year’s hike here.

Other locations include:

Cromer, Norfolk Coast – 9 May 2026 Ullswater, Lake District – 6 June 2026 Brighton, South Coast – 13 June 2026 Ballintoy, Northern Ireland – 20 June 2026