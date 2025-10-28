Charlotte Church confesses to stealing from The White House

Charlotte Church had a major confession to make when she appeared on a TV show which involves confessing your sins.

Presented by Mel Giedroyc the format of the show Unforgivable sees three celebrities invited in to a confessional to find out who’s committed sins that are so bad that they should be declared unforgivable.

Celebrity Traitors star Charlotte had quite a large confession to make – she stole from The White House.

The singer revealed that she had a new occupation to add to her glittering CV – international cutlery thief.

Here is Charlotte giving the back story to the high profile pilfering…

Charlotte is no stranger to The White House having performed at President Bill Clinton’s Christmas Pageant of Peace event and later performed at the inauguration party for President George W. Bush. Additionally, during her unconventional education she sat a geography GCSE exam in the White House when she was a teenager!

She later famously turned down an offer to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration, citing that she considered him a “tyrant”.

Charlotte has recently kept viewers captivated on The Celebrity Traitors and has narrated a brand new short film which showcases the beauty of one of the most captivating areas of Wales.

Filmed over the course of a year to capture Elan Valley’s changing beauty through the seasons, this remarkable fifteen-minute film offers an exploration of the history of the Elan Valley dams and its Celtic Rainforest. It captures the variety of wildlife that inhabit Elan Valley and the abundance of flora and fauna across the estate.

The film premiered at a private launch event on Friday, 24th October, followed by public viewing. Thereafter, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the film daily, as it is shown on rotation within the visitor centre exhibition.

The film was produced as an initiative of the Elan Valley Celtic Rainforest Expansion Project, supported by TWIG (The Woodland Investment Grant) scheme through The National Lottery Heritage Fund, working in partnership with the Welsh Government. Led by Welsh Water, the project was undertaken in collaboration with RSPB Cymru and supported by Natural Resources Wales and Radnorshire Wildlife Trust.

Filming commenced in July 2024 to capture the lush green valley and abundant wildlife, this was shortly followed by an autumn shoot at the end of October to capture the vibrant colour changes of the trees.

Jen Newman, Estates Manager at Welsh Water and TWIG project lead, had the inspired idea to invite Charlotte Church to narrate the film. With Charlotte’s close ties to the area, her retreat, ‘The Dreaming’, bordering the Elan Valley Estate – and her deep-rooted passion for nature, she was the perfect choice to bring the script to life.

Jen said “We wanted to create something that captures the spirit of the Elan Valley – its natural beauty, history, wildlife, and the incredible experiences it offers. This film is a warm welcome to all our visitors and a reminder of why this landscape, and our Celtic Rainforests are so special. Charlotte’s narration gives richness to the breathtaking scenery and heritage of the landscape, adding exceptional depth to the film. We are incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved, and we’re really looking forward to sharing the film with visitors.”

Elan Valley Visitor Centre is open 7 days a week, for more information on events, walking trails, bike hire, mountain bike trails and the incredible dams, visit https://elan-valley.co.uk/

