Charlotte Church lands leading role in film set in stunning area of Wales

While Charlotte Church is keeping viewers captivated on The Celebrity Traitors, a brand new short film that showcases the beauty of one of the most captivating areas of Wales has been narrated by Charlotte’s angelic voice.

Filmed over the course of a year to capture Elan Valley’s changing beauty through the seasons, this remarkable fifteen-minute film offers an exploration of the history of the Elan Valley dams and its Celtic Rainforest. It captures the variety of wildlife that inhabit Elan Valley and the abundance of flora and fauna across the estate.

The film will premiere at a private launch event on Friday, 24th October, followed by public viewing from 10.30am. Thereafter, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the film daily, as it is shown on rotation within the visitor centre exhibition.

The film was produced as an initiative of the Elan Valley Celtic Rainforest Expansion Project, supported by TWIG (The Woodland Investment Grant) scheme through The National Lottery Heritage Fund, working in partnership with the Welsh Government. Led by Welsh Water, the project was undertaken in collaboration with RSPB Cymru and supported by Natural Resources Wales and Radnorshire Wildlife Trust.

Filming commenced in July 2024 to capture the lush green valley and abundant wildlife, this was shortly followed by an autumn shoot at the end of October to capture the vibrant colour changes of the trees.

Jen Newman, Estates Manager at Welsh Water and TWIG project lead, had the inspired idea to invite Charlotte Church to narrate the film. With Charlotte’s close ties to the area, her retreat, ‘The Dreaming’, bordering the Elan Valley Estate – and her deep-rooted passion for nature, she was the perfect choice to bring the script to life.

Jen said “We wanted to create something that captures the spirit of the Elan Valley – its natural beauty, history, wildlife, and the incredible experiences it offers. This film is a warm welcome to all our visitors and a reminder of why this landscape, and our Celtic Rainforests are so special. Charlotte’s narration gives richness to the breathtaking scenery and heritage of the landscape, adding exceptional depth to the film. We are incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved, and we’re really looking forward to sharing the film with visitors.”

Gloucester-based specialist video production company Bexmedia was awarded the filming contract; their creativity and technical expertise shone throughout the fifteen-month production, providing outstanding support at every stage.

As a key element of the Elan Valley Celtic Rainforest Expansion Project, a brand new forest bathing walking trail has been developed, through the Elan Valley Celtic Rainforest. Informative interpretation panels have been created and will be installed along the route in the spring, enriching the visitor experience with insights into these important woodland sites that are home to rare birds, butterflies and insects. They are havens of biodiversity but are thought to be under greater threat than tropical rainforests.

The trail, accompanied by a dedicated leaflet, is set to open to the public in the spring, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the tranquillity and natural beauty of the area.

Elan Valley Visitor Centre is open 7 days a week, for more information on events, walking trails, bike hire, mountain bike trails and the incredible dams, visit https://elan-valley.co.uk/