Charlotte Church launches new nature-focused online course

Amelia Jones

Musician, activist and wellness advocate Charlotte Church has launched a new online course called The Dreaming of the Earth.

The course is eight chapters long and offers a range of land-led practices that invite a slower, more intentional approach to daily life, and guides participants through land-led practices that invite a slower, softer rhythm of being.

In a video on Instagram, Church says: “You’ll be invited to make things with your hands, to walk with intention, to sit in stillness, to sing, to listen, and may it remind you that you too, beloved, are part of the dreaming of the earth.”

Church, who rose to fame as a classical singer before expanding into wellbeing and creative work, developed the course through her company, The Dreaming.

She describes the program as a way to slow down and reconnect with the “quiet wisdom of the living world”.

Participants will learn foundational techniques such as altar-making, creating offerings, and cultivating sacred space.

Reflection, journaling, and inner exploration are also key components designed to awaken self-awareness and nurture a sense of belonging.

The course encourages integrating these practices into everyday life to foster a deeper connection with nature and a sense of belonging, as well as encouraging creative expression by working with natural materials, alongside immersive sound practices designed to help people listen to their bodies and emotions.

In addition to creative and sensory activities, the course includes tools for reflection, journaling, and inner exploration aimed at awakening self-awareness.

These practices are designed to be revisited regularly, providing a sustained space for personal growth and connection to the earth.

The course is priced at £150, with a reduced rate of £90 for those facing financial difficulties.

The Dreaming of the Earth is available now online. For further information and to enrol, visit the course website.