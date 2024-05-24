Charlotte Church pulls out of Hay Festival in protest at sponsor

Charlotte Church has issued a statement announcing she is pulling out of the Hay Festival while taking aim at the festival’s ‘hypocrisy’ of receiving sponsorship from an investment management company with links to Israel and the fossil fuel industry.

The singer was due to appear in a talk with author Mary Loudon but has now withdrawn from the festival ‘in solidarity with the people of Palestine and in protest of the artwashing and greenwashing that is apparent in this sponsorship.’

The Hay Festival runs from 23 May – 2 June.

Charlotte wrote on her social media: “I’m scheduled in to talk at the Hay Festival with the brilliant Mary Loudon this weekend. However, due to the continuing sponsorship of the festival by asset manager Baillie Gifford, I will be boycotting and not attending in solidarity with the people of Palestine and in protest of the artwashing and greenwashing that is apparent in this sponsorship.

“According to the Fossil Free Books campaign, Baillie Gifford has investments worth more than £10billion in companies with links to Israeli occupation, security apparatus and genocide of Palestinians. It also has between £2.5billion and £5billion invested in fossil fuel companies.

“In response to this criticism, they downplay this as “only 2%” of their portfolio invested in companies that profit from fossil fuels. As you can see, this is many times more than the combined net worth of everybody involved at the Hay Festival. “Only 2%” is not good enough.

“The Hay Festival is one of the most beloved liberal arts festivals in the UK. It exists because artists give it their energy. In 2024, for Hay Festival to platform leading environmentalists and climate justice campaigners whilst accepting cash that has been generated in the fossil fuel industry, is a rank hypocrisy, and a betrayal of those contributors and of all the children whose futures will be radically different because of investors like Baillie Gifford.

“This is not a game of checks and balances. Your art festival is not more important than the lives of Palestinian children and the future of healthy ecosystems on earth. We are at a critical stage in the world where we must demand transparency, accountability and consequences for those profiting from destruction of life on earth. If the art world continues to take this dirty money, we all become complicit. I’m thankful to the wonderful network of humans who for decades have done and continue to do, so much deep research to root out and shine a light on these dishonest partnerships.

“To those people who were going to Hay for my talk with Mary, I’m sorry and disappointed too. I’d like to encourage everyone reading to give anything they can afford to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP). I will also be rearranging that conversation with Mary Loudon on Instagram Live – details to follow.

Much love to you and yours

Charlotte x”

We have approached Hay Festival for a response.

