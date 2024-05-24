Hay Festival suspends controversial sponsor after Charlotte Church protest

Hay Festival has suspended a controversial sponsor after Charlotte Church and others withdrew from the festival in protest.

Earlier today the Welsh star issued a statement announcing she was pulling out of the festival while taking aim at the festival’s ‘hypocrisy’ of receiving sponsorship from investment management company Baillie Gifford which has links to Israel and the fossil fuel industry.

The singer was due to appear in a talk with author Mary Loudon but said she was withdrawing ‘in solidarity with the people of Palestine and in protest of the artwashing and greenwashing that is apparent in this sponsorship.’

Comedian Nish Kumar and Labour MP Dawn Butler were amongst others to withdraw from attending.

Charlotte wrote on her social media: “I’m scheduled in to talk at the Hay Festival with the brilliant Mary Loudon this weekend. However, due to the continuing sponsorship of the festival by asset manager Baillie Gifford, I will be boycotting and not attending in solidarity with the people of Palestine and in protest of the artwashing and greenwashing that is apparent in this sponsorship.

“According to the Fossil Free Books campaign, Baillie Gifford has investments worth more than £10billion in companies with links to Israeli occupation, security apparatus and genocide of Palestinians. It also has between £2.5billion and £5billion invested in fossil fuel companies.”

Now the festival CEO has issued a statement announcing that they would be suspending their sponsorship with Baillie Gifford

Julie Finch, CEO of Hay Festival Global said: “In light of claims raised by campaigners and intense pressure on artists to withdraw, we have taken the decision to suspend our sponsorship from Baillie Gifford.

“Our first priority is to our audience and our artists. Above all else, we must preserve the freedom of our stages and spaces for open debate and discussion, where audiences can hear a range of perspectives.

“Hay Festival Global is a charity. We are grateful to all those artists, partners and audiences who engage and contribute to the conversation, on stage and off.

“We look forward to welcoming you this fortnight, in person and online.”

Hay Festival runs from 23 May – 2 June.

