Charlotte Church reveals her plans for Celebrity Traitors success

The award-winning reality series Traitors has returned, but this time, host Claudia Winkleman has invited a group of celebrities to the beautiful castle in the Scottish Highlands to play this ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £100,000 for their chosen charities.

Hidden amongst the group are The Traitors whose job is to secretly murder their fellow players, without getting caught.

It’s up to the others, the Faithful, to try to detect the Traitors and banish them from the game before they become their next victim.

The lucky players who survive to the end have the chance of winning the money. If a Traitor remains undetected, however, they’ll take it all. New series, whole new game.

The Celebrity Traitors will air with two episodes per week on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Representing Wales is national treasure Charlotte Church, who ahead of entering the game, gave the inside track on how she was going to approach the Traitors challenge…

Why have you decided to take part in The Celebrity Traitors?

Well, I don’t watch much telly, but I have watched The Traitors and I think that it’s a really interesting game. And I love the outdoors, so I really wanted to come and visit the castle and play in the Scottish Highlands. It’s a challenge, particularly when you get into the Missions and such. I also run a retreat centre in mid Wales, and I host groups of people going through, sometimes quite emotional, transformational experiences. I always think it really broadens the mind to be amongst a group of interesting people with different perspectives so I’m looking forward to that here. It’s just a very unusual thing to do with your time so why ever not?!

It sounds like you’re looking forward to the Missions…

Absolutely. I’m looking forward to testing my intuitive skills which are such an important aspect of what it is to be a human being. Part of what I’ve been working on in myself for the last couple of years is focusing on nurturing myself, and being back in my body, rather than constantly in the mind. Hopefully, that makes you much more sensitive to your environment. And, of course, the environment includes other humans. I’m just really fascinated to see how it all pans out.

Would you say that you’re good at reading other people?

I think that I’m a very intuitive person and I think that often people get lost in logic and only using the mind when there’s so much more to draw upon when taking in the world around you. I haven’t got any strategy. I haven’t got any game plan. I’m going to read the field, moment by moment and be present. If you’re able to stay present and be really open to your sensory portals – your ears, your eyes, even your spidey senses, then I think that you’re able to be much more present.

What I’ve noticed in watching the show before is that group dynamic comes in and people tend to get really swayed by things. It’s quite surprising how people will be at the round table. They’ll go for the easiest option because they don’t want to hurt people’s feelings. I’m hoping that I can remain sort of sovereign, not like an outsider because I’m very much a pack animal but I want to be strong in my views.

Would you like to be a Faithful or a Traitor?

I am really hoping to be a Faithful. I really don’t want to be a Traitor. Certainly not at the beginning. It depends what happens in the game but I think that I’m a Faithful through and through. I think it’s because I don’t like the idea of deception or lying. I don’t think I’m very good at it and I just think I would enjoy the game a whole lot more. So, I am hoping to be a Faithful, and then I think I’m going to be able to have a lot more enjoyment and fun. There’s too much cortisol in the world already. I do not want to be adding that to myself.

Have you got a good poker face yourself?

I don’t think so. No, I think I run clear. Really, I’m a very open book.

Would you say you’re competitive?

I am and I am super cooperative. I think that in the evolutionary scale of things, cooperation is far more worthy than competition. However, the roots of the word competition is competere, which means to strive together. I’m interested in succeeding but in a collaborative way. I think that cooperation is, for me, the way that things work best.

Are we going to see a different side to you in this show?

I’m not sure. I don’t really do much telly. I keep myself to myself, I’ve got my beautiful life in Wales, that I love, a lot of it is centred around healing and nature, connection and helping people. I’ve also got three kids, so I’m a busy mum, so I don’t know if people will see a different side, but they are going to see the real me.

