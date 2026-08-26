Charlotte Church shares some of the most unforgettable moments of her life in music

Amelia Jones

Charlotte Church has revealed the five concerts that have left the biggest impression on her ahead of her September tour.

The Welsh singer’s choices span decades of music, from global superstars to one of the defining pop groups of the 1990s, as she looks back at the performances that have stayed with her throughout her life.

There’s a strong Welsh connection to her favourites, with two of the five performances taking place in Cardiff.

Taking the number one spot is Stevie Wonder’s performance at Blackweir Fields in Cardiff last year. Church was blown away by the legendary musician, describing the show as: “literally a transmission from a maestro, from a master”.

She went on to say: “It’s the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life. I cried my tits off.”

Her second favourite performance came from D’Angelo, who she saw perform in London. She was particularly impressed by the musicians accompanying D’Angelo, singling out bassist Pino Palladino.

She said: “One of the most profound gig experiences I’ve ever had in my life. The band was outrageous.

“Pino Palladino on bass, just absolutely outrageous.”

She also took the opportunity to pay tribute to D’Angelo, saying: “God rest your soul, D’Angelo. Thank you so much for the music, brother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Church (@therealcharlottechurch)

Church then went back to around 1999 for the Spice Girls performing ‘Goodbye’ on Children in Need. At the time, she was around 12 and was waiting to appear on the live programme herself.

She added: “I was waiting to also go on to live television on Children in Need, and I got to watch the Spice Girls do one of their last TV performances.”

At number four was another Cardiff favourite – Beyoncé at the Millennium Stadium during her Lemonade tour.

She said: “It was just poetry in motion. The water, the dancing, the singing, the songs, the craftsmanship. Top dollar bingo.”

She also insisted on using the stadium’s former name, joking: “It’s not called the Principality Stadium, that’s bullshit. In the Millennium Stadium.”

Rounding out her top five was St Vincent at Green Man Festival. She said: “She is ridiculously talented, sexy, fantastic.

“She was literally playing the most slaying guitar whilst in six-inch heels and doing a bridge.”

Church couldn’t resist giving her followers an added bonus and gave an honourable mention to Radiohead at Coachella.

She said: “Here’s a bonus, because there’s so much good music, and I’ve been lucky enough to see so much. Radiohead at Coachella, when they played Myxomatosis live, I almost passed out. I was so excited. I was screaming like I had Beatlesmania.”

Charlotte Church will be embarking on her tour with Pop Dungeon in September. The show has been described as the most fiercely original live experiences in Britain. Part euphoric rave, part sacred ceremony, part total Dadaist carnage, it has become the stuff of festival legend.

You can buy tickets for the Cardiff date here.

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