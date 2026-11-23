David Owens

Welsh singing star Charlotte Church is to bring her End Times Pop Dungeon show to a big top in a massive one-off concert in Wales.

For over a decade, the singer’s Late Night Pop Dungeon show redefined live music with an outrageous, euphoric, genre-smashing spectacle that became the stuff of festival legend.

Rebranded as Charlotte Church’s End Times Pop Dungeon for festival shows and a UK tour this year, she will now be bringing the unique musical revue to Wrexham city centre next spring as part of a live music spectacular in aid of Nightingale House Hospice in a big top at Llwyn Isaf (Library Field) on Sunday, May 2, 2027

The bank holiday weekend gig is sure to be packed with iconic pop hits and singalong anthems, with the show featuring a live band performing an eclectic set of classic tracks spanning multiple decades, from beloved chart favourites to modern pop bangers.

Expect apocalyptic riffs, celestial vocals, unfiltered chaos, and a dancefloor sermon delivered by Church herself.

Part concert, part fever dream, part end-of-the-world celebration it promises to be a live experience unlike anything else on earth.

The performance has been brought to Wrexham as part of a collaboration between FOCUS Wales and Nightingale House, with proceeds from the event going towards care at the local hospice.

Elise Jackson, events and campaigns manager at Nightingale House Hospice, said: “Events like this allow people to come together, have a fantastic night out and support their local hospice at the same time.

“Charlotte Church’s End Times Pop Dungeon has built a brilliant reputation as a festival favourite, and we’re delighted to be working with FOCUS Wales to bring it to Wrexham.”

Relive Charlotte Church’s End Times Pop Dungeon show at The Depot, Cardiff



Andy Jones, co-founder and head of music at FOCUS Wales, said: “We’ve been looking for the opportunity to bring Charlotte back to Wrexham for a show for quite a few years now, and it feels like the stars have aligned perfectly for this to happen, and all for a great cause too.”

Funds raised through the partnership will help Nightingale House Hospice continue providing specialist care and support to local patients and families living with life-limiting illnesses.

Tickets are priced from £31 and are on sale via the Nightingale House website. To get your tickets click HERE