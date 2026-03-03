Charlotte Church’s husband releases heartbreaking single filmed by his late father

Cardiff musician Jonathan Powell, the husband and long-term creative collaborator of Charlotte Church, has released a deeply personal new single about his father’s death, accompanied by a video made entirely from footage his father filmed of him as a child.

Recording under the name Jonny Forever, the song, ‘Turns Out You Can Change’, was written in the immediate aftermath of his father’s passing, drawing from bittersweet memories, and plans for the future that will remain unfulfilled.

The accompanying video carries an especially poignant twist: the man the song mourns is the one holding the camera. The child on screen is the adult now singing about his loss: a final duet between father and son, across decades and even death.

The track is one of the emotional centrepieces of his forthcoming debut album, ‘Thank you, f**k you, and I’m sorry’, due for release on 5 June 2026 – what would have been his father’s birthday.

Jonny Forever is a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer who has worked closely with Charlotte Church on musical projects over the last two decades and performed as part of her Late Night Pop Dungeon.

As a solo artist, he has already received early support from BBC Radio 6 Music, where the project debuted with Gemma Cairney, as well as airplay on Soho Radio and support from Line of Best Fit.

Alongside the single, Jonny is developing a one-man live show exploring grief and memory, which has already sold out two test performances in Barry.

He will be performing at Beina Beats in Rhiwbina Memorial Hall on March 20 and From The Vale With Love in The Paget Rooms, Penarth on April 16, with further tour dates planned later this year.

Jonny will join his wife when the acclaimed Late Night Pop Dungeon returns for one night only at Green Man Festival later this summer.

