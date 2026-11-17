Amelia Jones

A multi-platinum-selling artist is heading to north Wales next summer as part of his Europe-wide tour.

Fresh from scoring his first UK Number 1 album in 19 years with Airplane Mode, James Blunt is set to headline Live at Llangollen Pavilion on Thursday June 24. He will be joined on the night by very special guests Nathan Evans & The Saint PHNX Band.

The announcement follows Blunt’s hugely popular appearance in the second series of The Celebrity Traitors, where the faithful won over a whole new audience with his trademark wit, humour and straight-talking personality.

Blunt has enjoyed an extraordinary career spanning more than two decades, establishing himself as one of Britain’s most successful singer-songwriters.

His multi-million-selling debut album Back To Bedlam became a global phenomenon, spawning the worldwide smash hit You’re Beautiful alongside much-loved tracks Goodbye My Lover and Wisemen.

Since then Blunt has continued to deliver a string of hugely successful albums and singles, including 1973, Stay The Night and Bonfire Heart.

His achievements have earned him two BRIT Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards and five GRAMMY nominations, cementing his reputation as one of the UK’s most celebrated musical talents.

Earlier this month, Blunt released his eighth studio album Airplane Mode, which soared straight to Number 1 on the UK Album Chart.

The achievement marks his third chart-topping album, following the success of 2007’s All The Lost Souls.

Heavily influenced by the sounds of the 90s Britpop era, Airplane Mode combines Blunt’s signature anthemic hooks with his nostalgic storytelling.

Highlights include the epic track Circles, which is destined to become a Blunt classic, alongside the infectious groove of Oh Daisy, the poignant Weight Of It All and the emotional rawness of Modern Love.

Hit songs

Fans can look forward to a night packed with hit songs, crowd favourites and tracks from Blunt’s latest album, as the singer-songwriter brings his acclaimed live show, sharp humour and unmistakable voice to the stunning surroundings of Llangollen Pavilion.

Joining Blunt in Llangollen will be Nathan Evans & The Saint PHNX Band, fresh from the success of their hit collaboration Heather On The Hill, which has amassed more than 100 million streams worldwide, and a string of sold-out shows.

The Scottish outfit released their debut collaborative album Angels’ Share earlier this year, bringing together Evans’ unmistakable vocals with the anthemic folk-pop sound of Saint PHNX.

Known for their infectious energy and uplifting melodies, they will bring a feel-good set packed with crowd-pleasing singalongs and their distinctive contemporary sound to Llangollen Pavilion.

The headline concert is presented as part of an ongoing partnership with Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

A special summer

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming James Blunt to Llangollen Pavilion for the first time in June.

“I have no doubt that this will be one of the most enjoyable and memorable shows of 2027, with an evening of hugely popular songs and good humour!

“With Nathan Evans and The Saint PHNX Band also on the bill, the variety of acts we have on offer continues to grow. Next summer is shaping up to be really special!”

Blunt joins Tom Jones, Bananarama, Holly Johnson, Alfie Boe, Ronan Keating, James Morrison and Jack Savoretti among the first headliners announced for Live at Llangollen Pavilion 2027.

You can find more information here.