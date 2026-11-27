Nation.Cymru Staff

A chart-topping British DJ with more than four billion global streams is set to headline a show at Cardiff Castle next summer.

Duke Dumont will headline DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle on Friday 30 July 2027, joining a growing line-up of electronic music artists set to perform at the venue.

With multiple UK No. 1 singles and a reputation for unforgettable shows, Duke Dumont has spent the last decade building a successful and uncompromising careers in electronic music.

While his chart-topping hits have earned him global recognition, Dumont has continually evolved his sound and pushed the boundaries of the live electronic experience.

His latest album, Union, embodies that approach, and was created with live performance at its core with tracks such as the euphoric anthem The Chant showcasing the immersive energy that has become synonymous with the artist.

Over the years, Dumont has taken his sound to some of the world’s most celebrated stages, including a headline performance at Coachella in 2022.

Away from the festival circuit, his long-running For Club Play Only series has become a cult favourite among dance music fans, reflecting his continued passion for underground sounds and the ever-evolving club scene.

Now, he’s set to bring that energy to Cardiff Castle, where fans can expect a night of house music, chart-topping anthems and cutting-edge production.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “It feels like a full-circle moment for us. Duke was one of our first-ever bookings when we were still at uni. He played to a sold-out Glam Nightclub on a Wednesday night in 2011, just across the road from Cardiff Castle. We’re thrilled to have him playing at the Castle as part of our biggest electronic line-up to date.”

Pre-sale tickets are available at 10am Thursday 3 December via the DEPOT Live site here. All tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday 4 December via depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Duke Dumont, Tom Jones, Kingfishr, Alt-J, Mariah Carey, Public Service Broadcasting, Franky Rizardo, The Corrs, Kraftwerk, Sonny Fodera, Bananarama, Ronan Keating, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Jack Savoretti and James Morrison are among the headliners announced for DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2027 which is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.