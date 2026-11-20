Amelia Jones

BRIT-nominated indie rock favourites have announced an unmissable headline show at Llangollen Pavilion.

The Blossoms are heading to the iconic venue on Saturday July 3 when they will headline as part of Live at Llangollen Pavilion. They will be joined on the night by very special guests The Coral.

Songs From The Wedding Cake has brought widespread acclaim for Blossoms who have cemented their place among the nation’s hearts with another sensational UK Number 1 album.

Taking its name from a nickname for Stockport Town Hall, where frontman Tom Ogden tied the knot, it’s a record where acute observations on married life are transformed into an irresistible cocktail of 80s flecked funk, heart-on-your-sleeve anthems and dancefloor indie bangers.

Ten years on from their Mercury Prize nominated debut album, this album feels bigger than anything Blossoms have ever managed before and immediately gives the sense the band are keeping both eyes on the future as they deliver a record befitting of the festival headline sets they’re now commanding.

Since forming in Stockport in 2013, Blossoms – Ogden, drummer Joe Donovan, guitarist Josh Dewhurst, bassist Charlie Salt and keyboard player Myles Kellock– have enjoyed widespread success and acclaim.

Their 2016 eponymously titled debut topped the UK album chart for two weeks and earned the band BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations. 2018’s follow up Cool Like You charted at Number 4, spawning the anthemic singles I Can’t Stand It, There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) and How Long Will This Last?

2020’s Foolish Loving Spaces, Ribbon Around The Bomb (2022) and Gary (2024) gave the band three more UK number ones and built a huge army of fans around the world.

Joining Blossoms in Llangollen will be psych-pop pioneers The Coral, bringing their kaleidoscopic energy and genre-blending sound to North Wales.

Their smash hit Dreaming of You remains a firm fan favourite, and with the release of their 13th studio album 388, the band continue to explore new musical territory while staying true to their roots.

Fans can expect a set packed with cult classics, psychedelic flair, and the kind of infectious hooks that have made The Coral one of the UK’s most consistently inventive live acts.

The headline concert is presented as part of an ongoing partnership with Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Defining band

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “Blossoms have become one of the defining British indie rock bands of the last decade, and with a fifth Number 1 album just behind them, they’re arriving in Llangollen at a really exciting point in their career.

“The Coral are the perfect addition to the bill too. They’re a band with a hugely distinctive musical identity and an extraordinary catalogue of their own, so bringing these two generations of North West songwriting together should make for a brilliant night at Live at Llangollen Pavilion.”

Blossoms join James Blunt, Tom Jones, Bananarama, Holly Johnson, Alfie Boe, Ronan Keating, James Morrison and Jack Savoretti for Live at Llangollen Pavilion 2027.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday November 27 via liveatllangollenpavilion.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

For more information go to liveatllangollenpavilion.com