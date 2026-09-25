Chart-topping pop star announces major outdoor show in Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

A chart-topping international pop star has announced a major show in Wales next summer as part of a seven-date UK and Ireland tour.

Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum artist Alex Warren will kick off the run of shows, as part of his Finding (More) Family On The Road world tour, with a date at Cardiff’s Blackweir Fields on Sunday 20 June.

The announcement follows what has been described as an ‘extraordinary’ year for Warren, with his second album, WILDCHILD, released in August 2026.

A deeply personal record that looks back at his childhood, his parents and the experiences that have shaped him, the album features Nile Rodgers on Emerald Eyes and John Mayer on its closing title track.

WILDCHILD topped the charts in several countries, including the UK and US, following the success of Ordinary, the song that helped Warren become one of pop’s biggest new global stars.

The 7x-Platinum single spent 10 weeks at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 and 13 weeks at Number One on the UK Singles Chart, becoming the top-selling song of 2025.

His catalogue has now amassed more than 11 billion streams, while his debut album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid, reached the Top 5 of the Billboard 200.

Warren has headlined sold-out arena tours around the world and appeared on the Grammy Awards, MTV VMAs, and American Music Awards.

Warren’s Cardiff date continues a run of outdoor shows at Blackweir which has seen headline performances from The Cure, Lewis Capaldi, Pitbull, Teddy Swims, Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morissette, Noah Kahan and Slayer since its inception in 2025.

It has already been revealed Irish rockers Fontaines DC will also headline Blackweir next summer, with support from Little Simz and Viagra Boys.

The huge events in the heart of the Welsh capital are presented in a partnership between DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said: “Alex Warren is the artist of the moment, so I am delighted we have secured a date with him here in Cardiff.

“He’s only playing seven dates across the entire UK and Ireland so this will be a very special night for not just Cardiff, but Wales too.”

Fans can sign up for Thursday’s pre-sale on the Blackweir site here. with tickets going on general sale at 10am Friday October 2 via Blackweir and Ticketmaster.

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