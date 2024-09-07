Children go free at Cadw sites to celebrate Owain Glyndŵr Day

To commemorate Owain Glyndŵr, the last native Prince of Wales, children will be able to visit all Cadw locations across Wales for free.

On Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September, families will be able to visit monuments and learn about the history of Wales and its people – including Owain Glyndŵr – who played such a pivotal role in shaping the history of Wales.

Owain Glyndŵr Day is celebrated annually on 16 September and marks the proclamation of the Welsh national hero becoming Prince of Wales in 1400.

This date also symbolises the beginning of the ‘Glyndŵr rebellion’ – a 15-year uprising that sought to restore Welsh independence against the English rule of Henry VI. Although ultimately unsuccessful, it reclaimed a sense of identity and sovereignty for the people of Wales.

Rebel

During his rebellion, Owain Glyndŵr besieged many of Cadw’s famous castles, including Caernarfon, Coety, Dinefwr and Kidwelly.

Across the weekend, a series of events will be held across some other Cadw locations:

Sunday 15th September, 11am-4pm

Visitors can hear the tale of this most unlikely rebel as they take a tour of one of the castles he attacked and discover why his fame still lingers as a legacy for the modern age.

Sunday 15th September, 11am-4pm

Owain Glyndŵr took Castell Harlech in 1404. Join the Ardudwy Knights at this iconic location to celebrate Owain Glyndŵr Day.

Sunday 15th September, 11am-4pm

Join Cadw’s fabulous storyteller, as they bring to life the legend of Owain Glyndŵr through story, music and song, with various activities for children to take part in too.

Monday 16th September, 11am-4pm

Explore the history of this captivating World Heritage Site and discover how Welsh princes (like Owain Glyndŵr) are intertwined with the story of this castle.

The ‘children go free’ offer also comes as part of Cadw’s 40th anniversary celebrations – a significant milestone as it continues its mission to care for Wales’ historic places, inspiring current and future generations to engage with the nation’s rich history.

Unique stories

Head of Cadw, Gwilym Hughes, said: “The cost of living is still having an impact on families so by offering free access to children across our magnificent monuments, we hope that people will be encouraged to visit Cadw locations and give children a real taste of Wales’ extensive history.

“Each Cadw location has a unique story to tell. Indeed, many of these shaped Owain Glyndŵr’s rebellion and although ultimately unsuccessful, his legacy endures through locations like this as a testament to his determination and patriotism.

“We hope this weekend to commemorate his life and legacy will give an insight into our deep roots as a nation – making our rich heritage accessible to all.”

For more information on events and opening times across the weekend, search https://cadw.gov.wales/.

