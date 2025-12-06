Chris ‘Flamebaster’ Roberts celebrates Welsh and Japanese cuisines

‘Flamebaster’ is back for a new series on S4C, and this time Chris Roberts will be in Japan to get a taste of the country’s cuisine.

In Llond Bol o Japan, he’ll meet some of the country’s top chefs and people from Wales who have fallen in love with the place.

The three-part series will air from 9 December at 21.00 on S4C and the entire series will be available to stream on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer from the same date.

Chris’s journey begins in Fukuoka on Japan’s southern island, Kyushu, where he meets social media star and sushi master Chef Takayoshi Watanabe.

There’s one type of food that Chris is particularly keen to try – Chef Taka’s famous burger, but this is no ordinary burger, it’s a culinary experience.

To thank Chef Taka for the warm welcome, it’s not long before Chris gets the fires lit, using local Japanese produce to create a fiery feast that celebrates the best of both Welsh and Japanese cuisines.

Fukuoka is just the start. From there, Chris heads to the ancient city of Kyoto, wanders the tranquil temples and deer parks of Nara, before diving into Osaka’s iconic food scene – a city famously known as the “kitchen of Japan.”

He also explores the coastline around Misaki before ending the whole trip on a high in Tokyo, slap bang in the middle of one of the liveliest cities on earth.

Chris ‘Flamebaster’ Roberts said: “Other than a few bites of sushi or a bowl of ramen back home, I haven’t really had the chance to eat this country’s food, but on this journey, that’s going to change.

“Japan’s food culture is completely unique, and I want to eat it all.”

Beth Angell, S4C’s Head of Entertainment and Factual Entertainment added: “Getting a taste of Japan’s food and drink culture through the eyes of Chris – who has wanted to visit the country throughout his life – truly is a great pleasure. Making Chris’s dream come true and bringing a program that’s so rich in terms of culture and color is a matter of pride for us at S4C.”

‘Golden opportunity’

Geraint Evans, S4C’s chief executive said: “We were very pleased to be able to commission the series Llond Bol o Japan as part of this special year.

“It’s a series that gives Chris the opportunity to show our world through the Welsh language in his own unique way, and a golden opportunity to build on the relations between the two nations through bold content which shares Wales, and the Welsh language, with the world.”

The Welsh Government’s Year of Wales and Japan 2025 has shown the power of cultural exchange and collaboration. It has celebrated and strengthened Wales’ reputation as a nation that values ​​creativity, innovation, and sustainability, and it has opened doors for partnerships that will benefit both Wales and Japan for years to come.

Fusion

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said: “We’re delighted that S4C’s Llond Bol o Japan is showcasing the strong cultural connections between Wales and Japan.

“The Year of Wales and Japan 2025 is all about celebrating and strengthening the ties between our two nations, and this series is a wonderful example of how food, language and creativity can bring us closer together.

“It’s fantastic to see Welsh culture shared with the world during this special year of celebration.”

The series was launched at a recent event in Japan House, London, with a food fusion of Welsh and Japanese cuisine on offer as Chris reflected on his once-in-a-lifetime experience.

